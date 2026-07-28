New Delhi, A Delhi court has directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences to constitute a medical board to examine whether Sarabjeet Singh, an accused in the Delhi Assembly security breach case, is of unsound mind and incapable of entering his defence. Delhi Assembly breach case: Court orders mental health assessment of accused on defence's plea

The order came after the counsel for the accused submitted that Singh was suffering from bipolar disorder and sought directions for the constitution of a medical board.

Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain was hearing the plea filed by the accused under the Mental Healthcare Act and ordered that he be produced before the Director of IBHS whenever required.

Singh, 37, allegedly crashed his car through a gate of the Assembly complex and injured a security guard on duty on April 6, 2026. He was sent to judicial custody after police interrogation on April 5.

Allowing his plea, the court, in the order dated July 27, directed the Director of IHBAS to constitute a board comprising specialists as required under the Mental Healthcare Act to examine whether the inmate was of unsound mind and incapable of entering his defence.

The court noted that the previous medical documents relied upon by the defence had been verified by the investigating officer.

The prosecution also said it had no objection to the constitution of the medical board.

The court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the IHBAS director for compliance and asked the investigating officer to ensure that the medical board was constituted and the accused examined.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on August 11.

Singh is believed to be a "follower of the Kisan Andolan ". He has shared several posts on social media platforms expressing support for farmer leaders who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation. Some of this content was later deleted either by him or by the original posters.

The SUV, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration from Pilibhit, rammed through Gate No. 2 around 2 pm. It approached from the Delhi University side, took a sharp turn, broke the boom barriers, and entered the premises, police said.

An assembly official said the breach raised serious concerns about the security at the Vidhan Sabha.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.