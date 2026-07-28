Delhi transport body announces Parliament march against E20 on August 4

Following the conclusion of the CJP protest over the NEET paper leak controversy, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport and Tour Operators Association on Tuesday called for a Parliament protest march against the ethanol-blended policy on August 4 in the national capital. Motorists receive 20 per cent ethanol blended as "sugarcane juice" for every ₹100 spent at petrol pumps, the transport body chief said. (HT Photo/Representative)

Speaking to ANI, Association President Sanjay Samrat highlighted that ethanol petrol will damage vehicles in the country. With lakhs of bikes, private cars, and taxis running on both CNG and petrol across various constituencies, Samrat warned that the rollout of ethanol petrol creates a risk of turning these vehicles into overnight scrap.

Expressing frustration at rising prices, Samrat said that motorists receive 20 per cent ethanol blended as "sugarcane juice" for every ₹100 spent at petrol pumps, which has left citizens feeling cheated by this policy.

"Ever since our honourable Nitin Gadkari Sahab became the Transport Minister, we have had to face difficulties; we have been suffering for more than 10 years. Our concerns are being continuously ignored. And he has added a chapter to this such that earlier we were suffering financial and mental losses, and now he has also set up a way to mess with our minds. This sugarcane juice that is being given to us in the name of ethanol--our vehicles will get damaged later, but it messes with our minds. We feel cheated when we go to the petrol pump; upon spending ₹100 on petrol, we are given 20% ethanol in the name of sugarcane juice, so our minds get upset right then. We feel like we are not in independent India; perhaps either we have come to another country, or in another country, it is not our government ruling our nation, but some foreign government is ruling," said Samrat.