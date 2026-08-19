Three master plans have tried to shape Delhi. What worked, what didn't — and what MPD-2047 proposes

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 12 approved the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047, and the document is now with the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) for a final nod. The Delhi Development Authority has approved MPD-2047, outlining a roadmap to house, service, and move an additional 10 million people over the next two decades. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo/Edited on Canva)

The plan projects that the capital's population will touch nearly 32 million by 2047, and sets out how the city will house, service and move an additional 10 million people over the next two decades.

Also Read | Delhi Master Plan 2047: Will fresh housing stock in Delhi put pressure on Noida and Gurugram property prices?

A master plan is a long-term document that sets out a conceptual layout for a city's growth, tying together its buildings, people and surroundings. It typically covers population, the economy, housing, transport, community facilities and land use, and is drawn up for a 20-year horizon. In Delhi, it is prepared under the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

Before MPD-2047, Delhi has implemented three master plans. A look at how these fared:

MPD-1962: Framework and limits The first plan was prepared by an Albert Mayer-led Ford Foundation team working with the Town Planning Organization. Its strategy was to thin densities in the old city while gradually building up New Delhi and Civil Lines, backed by large-scale land acquisition. It also proposed six ring towns — Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh, Loni and Narela — to absorb population and economic activity.

The framework was laid, but each of its four core objectives was only partly met.

Decongesting the old city produced substantial planned development, though congestion and informal growth persisted. The push to decentralise jobs and housing created new industrial and residential areas, but employment stayed heavily concentrated in central Delhi. The ring towns expanded, though they never quite functioned as the counter-magnets envisaged under the plan.

Also Read | Delhi growth push takes two-pronged approach

Planned affordable housing and infrastructure fell short of targets, and slums and unauthorised settlements proliferated as a result.

The plan's core weaknesses were an underestimation of population, inadequate affordable housing, weak enforcement of land-use controls and a failure to contain peripheral growth — outcomes that the DDA has attributed to Delhi's explosive population expansion and migration.