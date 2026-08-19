Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC banks open or closed?

Banks in Tripura will remain closed today, Wednesday, August 19, 2026, on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The holiday is included in the Reserve Bank of India’s 2026 bank holiday matrix for Tripura. Banks in Tripura remain closed today for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s birth anniversary (Bloomberg/Representational image )

Why are banks closed today? August 19 marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last reigning Maharaja of Tripura. He was born on August 19, 1908, and ruled the state from 1923 until his death in 1947. His birthday was notified as an official state holiday by the Tripura government from 2020, in recognition of his contribution to the state.

Bir Bikram is widely associated with Tripura’s transition towards modern administration and development. His legacy includes initiatives in areas such as education, infrastructure and public institutions. His name is also associated with important institutions in the state, including Maharaja Bir Bikram College and the airport in Agartala.

The occasion is therefore observed as a regional holiday in Tripura, and the RBI’s holiday schedule includes August 19 for the Agartala banking centre.

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Banks outside Tripura to remain open as usual The holiday applies to bank branches in Tripura, including Agartala and other parts of the state. Customers who need to visit branch for cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related services or other physical banking work will have to wait until the next working day.

Bank branches in other states and Union territories are open since the holiday is specifically for Tripura.

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What about online banking and ATMs? Although physical branches are closed, customers can continue to use most digital banking facilities. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and other electronic payment services generally remain available on bank holidays.

ATMs also continue to operate, although cash availability can depend on individual machines. Customers therefore do not necessarily have to wait for branches to reopen for routine digital transactions.

Banks will remain open as usual tomorrow.