Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany reveals ‘hidden’ tattoo honoring him and their 3 children
Brittany Mahomes revealed the meaning behind her family tattoo, featuring Patrick’s initials and the names, birthdays and profiles of their children.
Brittany Mahomes has given fans a close look at the tattoo she wears in honor of her husband Patrick Mahomes and their three children. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared the details of the ink on her right wrist and forearm through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 29.
The fine-line design features side profiles of Sterling, Bronze and Golden, along with their names and birthdays. Patrick Mahomes’ initials are also part of the design. The tattoo had already been seen during Brittany’s recent appearances, but this was the first time she explained what each part represents.
Brittany Mahomes explains Patrick Mahomes tattoo
Brittany shared the close-up after fans noticed the tattoo during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, September 27. She explained that the design connects her three children with their father.
“I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued It’s the side profiles of my kiddos with Patrick’s initials into their names and birthdays,” she wrote.
The tattoo runs along her right wrist and forearm. It includes the names of Sterling, Bronze and Golden in script, with their birth dates underneath. Their side profiles are also drawn into the fine-line artwork.
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Sterling, Bronze and Golden feature in ink
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have three children, daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and daughter Golden, who is 20 months old, according to the latest report.
The tattoo was not completely new to fans. It first appeared publicly during Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover shoot in February 2026. Sports Illustrated’s February feature confirmed that Brittany was photographed for the digital issue by Katherine Goguen.
Photos from Golden’s first birthday celebration on January 12 showed Brittany without the forearm tattoo. That suggests the larger design was added sometime between the birthday celebration and the February shoot.
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Brittany Mahomes adds Golden to 2023 tattoo
The latest design builds on a tattoo Brittany got in April 2023. That earlier wrist tattoo featured Sterling and Bronze, with their names and birthdays.
At the time, Brittany shared a photo of the new ink and wrote, “Just got this one.”
Golden’s name and details have since been added, bringing all three children into the design. Brittany also has a paw-print tattoo on her left wrist and a heart with an infinity symbol on her right foot.
Patrick has his own tattoo linked to their children. In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had Sterling’s hand and foot prints tattooed on the back of his leg.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More