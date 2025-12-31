India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026

The holiday calendar for 2026 includes a mix of national observances, regional religious festivals, and the standard second and fourth Saturday closures that banks follow across India. Full list of India bank holidays 2026(REUTERS)

Online banking services will be available throughout the year to reduce day-to-day disruptions. But services like document verification, locker access, and cash handling - they require an in-person visit - will not be available on holidays. Below is a month-wise look at bank holidays in 2026, based on the official schedule.

January 2026

The year opens with the usual weekend closures, followed by a national holiday.

January 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday

January 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February 2026

February includes a religious observance alongside routine weekend breaks.

February 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

February 15 (Sunday): Maha Shivaratri

February 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 2026

March is one of the busier months on the calendar.

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

March 21 (Saturday): Id-ul Fitr

March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 2026

A mix of religious holidays and scheduled closures.

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday

April 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 2026

Fewer holidays, but closures still add up.

May 1 (Friday): Buddha Purnima

May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday

May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 27 (Wednesday): Bakri eid / Eid al-Adha

June to August 2026

Mid-year months remain steady, with religious dates and national observances.

June 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday

June 26 (Friday): Muharram

July 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

September 2026

September brings another major festival.

September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami

September 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday

September 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

October 2026

One of the most active months for closures.

October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday

October 21 (Wednesday): Vijaya Dashami

October 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

November to December 2026

The year closes with major festivals and year-end breaks.

November 8 (Sunday): Diwali

November 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

December 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday

December 25 (Friday): Christmas Day

December 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

Bank holidays can vary slightly by state, depending on regional observances. It is advised to check with your local branches before planning in-person visits.