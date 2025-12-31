India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026
Banks across India will remain closed on multiple dates in 2026 due to national holidays, festivals, and weekend shutdowns. Here’s the full month-wise list.
The holiday calendar for 2026 includes a mix of national observances, regional religious festivals, and the standard second and fourth Saturday closures that banks follow across India.
Online banking services will be available throughout the year to reduce day-to-day disruptions. But services like document verification, locker access, and cash handling - they require an in-person visit - will not be available on holidays. Below is a month-wise look at bank holidays in 2026, based on the official schedule.
January 2026
The year opens with the usual weekend closures, followed by a national holiday.
January 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday
January 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
February 2026
February includes a religious observance alongside routine weekend breaks.
February 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday
February 15 (Sunday): Maha Shivaratri
February 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
March 2026
March is one of the busier months on the calendar.
March 3 (Tuesday): Holi
March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday
March 21 (Saturday): Id-ul Fitr
March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti
April 2026
A mix of religious holidays and scheduled closures.
April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
April 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday
April 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
May 2026
Fewer holidays, but closures still add up.
May 1 (Friday): Buddha Purnima
May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday
May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakri eid / Eid al-Adha
June to August 2026
Mid-year months remain steady, with religious dates and national observances.
June 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday
June 26 (Friday): Muharram
July 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday
August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
September 2026
September brings another major festival.
September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami
September 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday
September 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
October 2026
One of the most active months for closures.
October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti
October 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday
October 21 (Wednesday): Vijaya Dashami
October 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
November to December 2026
The year closes with major festivals and year-end breaks.
November 8 (Sunday): Diwali
November 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday
November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
December 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday
December 25 (Friday): Christmas Day
December 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
Bank holidays can vary slightly by state, depending on regional observances. It is advised to check with your local branches before planning in-person visits.