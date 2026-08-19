Kolkata hotel blaze: Prompt action by fire brigade personnel saved around 80 lives, says minister

A four-year-old child and two women were among the dead, while six others were injured in the blaze at the five-storey building that houses several hotels, police said. On August 17, nine people had died in a hotel fire at Tarapith in Birbhum district.

"We have been able to rescue around 80 people from the building," the Fire and Emergency Services Department minister told reporters at the spot on Mirza Ghalib Street.

He said that prima facie, the cause of death of the nine people appears to be asphyxia, as burn injuries were not found on most of the deceased.

Kolkata, West Bengal minister Kaushik Chowdhury on Wednesday said prompt action by the Fire Brigade Department resulted in the rescue of around 80 people from a central Kolkata building that was partially gutted in a devastating blaze, which claimed nine lives.

Among those rescued, a couple were taken out from the only window in the affected portion, Chowdhury said.

"Others could also have been saved had there been windows and proper arrangements," he said.

He said the Fire Brigade Department, with its headquarters nearby, reacted quickly and started the rescue work immediately.

"We got information around 2.07 am and the rescue operation was launched at 2.08 am," the minister said.

Asked whether fire alarms and other safety norms were maintained in the building, he said, "We are looking into it, though I did not find much when I went inside the premises."

Chowdhury said such issues will be addressed during the forensic investigation of the affected building.

"The most important part is that on every floor of this building, there are four to five hotels, and most of the cramped rooms do not even have windows," he said.

Criticising the previous TMC dispensation, the minister questioned how trade licenses were granted to such hotels.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted and steps would be taken against all those found responsible," he asserted.

A committee will be formed to investigate the incident, Chowdhury said, adding, several other buildings in the vicinity also house hotels and those will be scrutinised as well.

Fire audits will be conducted in all hotels across the state, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.