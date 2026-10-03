HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Bookaroo Delhi 2026 – Children's LitFest
Gram it: Autumn flora has begun to showcase its glory. Here’s a view of it at the Gyarah Murti, a historical landmark featuring statues depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, at the Sardar Patel Marg. As Delhi’s weather quietly transitions into autumn season, some fragrant local blooms like harsingaar and shiuli are also being spotted blooming at various spots across the city. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am to 4.30pm
Entry: Free (Nursery ticket:
₹50 for Indian citizens and ₹200 for foreign nationals)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: How Namo Bharat Actually Works – Explore control room, tickets, BTS wandering, ride from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar and back
Where: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station
When: October 3
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free (Register
here)
Nearest Metro Station: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station
#KhauDelhi
What: The Grub Fest – Legacy Edit
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 1pm to 10pm
Entry:
www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026
Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am to 10pm (Oct 3) | 11am to 8pm (Oct 10)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Film Festival
Where: INOX, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am onwards
Entry: Free &
ticketed (Based on films)
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: 4th Annual Shamsur Rahman Faruqi Memorial Lecture: Bhakti, Bhasha and the Making of India (Speaker Ganesh Narayandas Devy) & Book Discussion – Early Urdu Literature Culture & History by Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (Speaker: Ashok Vajpeyi)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gurdas Maan Live
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Flower Lamp Making
Where: Third Wave Coffee, First Floor, Main Market, Shop No. D-87, Malviya Nagar
When: October 3
Timing: 3.10pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Imperfectly Yours Ft. Naman Jain
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Vijay Utsav – Handloom & Craft Sale
Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida
When: October 2 to 20
Timing: Noon to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction