The last 3 full moons of 2026 are worth watching: Here’s when to see them in the US
Final Full Moons of 2026: Let's read how the final three full moons of the year will light up the US sky for three consecutive months.
The final three full moons of 2026 will light up the US sky from October through December. The October Hunter’s Moon arrives first, followed by November’s Beaver Moon and December’s Cold Moon. November and December will also bring supermoons, according to NASA and The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Hunter Moon in October 2026
The Hunter’s Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:12 a.m. EDT on October 26. The best chance to see it comes on the evening of October 25, when the Moon rises in the east around sunset. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says you do not need a telescope or binoculars. Find a place with a clear eastern horizon and watch the Moon rise.
If you live in the Central, Mountain or Pacific time zones, the peak occurs at 11:12 p.m., 10:12 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. on October 25, respectively. The Moon will still look full on the surrounding nights.
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Beaver Moon in November 2026
The Beaver Moon peaks on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST, so you may not see the exact peak in a dark US sky. Instead, plan to watch on the evening of November 23 or November 24. The Old Farmer’s Almanac identifies this Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons.
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Cold Moon in December 2026
The final full Moon of 2026 arrives on December 23 at 8:28 p.m. EST. That makes December's event easier to catch across the US because peak illumination occurs during the evening. You can also see the Moon looking nearly full on December 22 and December 24.
December's Cold Moon will also be the closest supermoon of 2026, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It will come within about 221,667 miles of Earth.
How to see the final full moons of 2026 in US?
You do not need special equipment to enjoy any of these three full moons. Choose an open spot away from tall buildings and trees, check the local weather and look toward the eastern horizon around moonrise.
For exact moonrise times, use a location-based Moon calculator because the timing changes across the US. Time and Date and the U.S. Naval Observatory provide location-specific lunar information.
Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers
What does astrology say about the final three full moons?
Astrologically, the October Hunter’s Moon falls in Taurus, November’s Beaver Moon in Gemini, and December’s Cold Moon in Cancer. The Farmers’ Almanac describes the Full Moons as a planning tradition rather than a scientific prediction. However, the final three full moons could affect the specific zodiac signs in which they occur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More