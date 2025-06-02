Doctor says ‘sugar is your skin’s worst enemy’: Here’s what it does to your face over time

We all love our sweet treats, but too much sugar can take a toll on more than just your waistline. It can actually affect how your skin ages. Dr Astha Jani, a Maxillofacial and Cosmetic Surgeon, often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Insta family. In her April 28 post, she reveals how excess sugar ages your skin. (Also read: Doctor says your cramps and migraines are not really random: 'They could be signs your body is low on...' ) How high sugar intake damages collagen and elastin, ageing your skin. (Freepik)

"Excess sugar in your diet triggers a process called glycation, where sugar molecules stick to collagen and elastin proteins, making your skin stiff, dull, and prone to wrinkles. Sweet today, saggy tomorrow!" Dr Astha wrote in the caption. She went on to explain in the post exactly how sugar impacts your skin health.

Understanding glycation: A hidden skin aggressor

When you consume excess sugar, it binds to proteins like collagen and elastin through a process called glycation. This weakens these essential proteins, leaving your skin stiff, fragile, and more prone to wrinkles.

How sugar affects collagen and elastin

Glycation damages collagen (which maintains firmness) and elastin (which provides elasticity). The result is sagging skin, dullness, and deeper wrinkles.

Role of inflammation in skin ageing

High sugar intake promotes inflammation, which accelerates skin ageing and contributes to redness, breakouts, and uneven tone.

Sugar and sensitivity to sun damage

A sugar-rich diet can increase your skin's vulnerability to UV rays, resulting in pigmentation, dark spots, and loss of natural glow.

Steps to protect your skin

Eat antioxidant-rich foods (berries, nuts, greens)

Drink plenty of water

Use sunscreen regularly

Replace refined sugar with complex carbohydrates

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.