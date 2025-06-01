Doctor says your cramps and migraines are not really random: 'They could be signs your body is low on...'

If you’ve ever blamed that morning stiffness on ‘just getting older’ or brushed off random cramps and migraines as no big deal, it might be time to look a little deeper. According to Dr Kunal Sood, MD, Anesthesiology, these everyday aches and pains might actually be your body’s way of waving a red flag and they’re far from random. (Also read: Doctor shares 6 eye care tips to protect your vision during latest COVID-19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary touching’ ) Morning stiffness and cramps could signal hidden health issues, says expert. (Shutterstock)

In his May 31 Instagram post, Dr Sood breaks down the hidden signals our bodies send when something’s off. “If you live with pain and can’t figure out where it’s coming from, here’s what most people don’t get told,” he writes. He further breaks down what many people miss about pain and why understanding its root cause can be a game-changer for your health.

1. Morning pain that fades with movement? It’s not just ageing

If your joints feel achy and stiff when you wake up but ease up as the day goes on, don’t just blame it on wear and tear. “That pattern points to inflammation, not just getting old,” explains Dr Sood.

In conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system tends to become more active overnight, which is why mornings can feel especially rough. Gentle movement helps circulate joint fluid and quiet down those inflammatory signals, which is why you start to feel better after getting out of bed.

2. Cramps and migraines could be your body asking for more magnesium

Think your cramps or migraines are just random? Think again. “These might actually be signs your body is low on magnesium,” says Dr Sood. Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle function and nerve signalling. When levels dip, which happens more often than you’d expect, muscles can misfire, leading to cramps.

In the brain, low magnesium can destabilise blood vessels, triggering migraines. This is especially common in people who deal with high stress, poor sleep, or who engage in intense workouts.

3. Chronic pain can shrink your brain

Pain doesn’t just hurt, it changes how your brain works. “Long-term pain can shrink parts of your brain,” Dr Sood explains. MRI studies have shown reduced grey matter in areas responsible for processing pain and regulating emotions. The good news? “It’s reversible.” When pain is managed properly, the brain can start to recover and heal itself. That’s a powerful reason to take chronic pain seriously and treat it proactively.

4. Pain isn’t always from injury sometimes it’s posture or stress

Not all pain stems from a visible injury. “Sometimes, it’s how you sit, move, or carry stress,” says Dr Sood. Poor posture or muscle imbalances can compress nerves, leading to symptoms like tingling, burning, or aching, even when there’s no clear injury. In many cases, you don’t need scans or meds just a closer look at your daily posture and movement habits might do the trick.

“Pain is complex, but it’s not random,” Dr Sood concludes. “The more you understand where it’s coming from, the more control you get back.”

Whether it’s morning stiffness, sudden cramps, or migraines that just won’t quit, your body might be trying to tell you something. And listening could be the first step toward real relief.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.