Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Want a home that feels like luxury? 5 decor tips to craft interiors that evoke deep emotions, make your home feel rich

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 07, 2025 02:55 PM IST

Home decor experts say luxury isn’t in price. It is in these 5 interior design details you are probably missing.

Home interiors today go beyond aesthetics, creating spaces that evoke warmth, nostalgia and a deep connection to heritage. True luxury is not just seen but felt hence, home decor and interior experts suggest elevating your space with design that speaks to the heart.

These 5 heritage touches can turn even a modern home into a luxe masterpiece, say interior designers.(Image by Lauren Oesterling)
These 5 heritage touches can turn even a modern home into a luxe masterpiece, say interior designers.(Image by Lauren Oesterling)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meera Pyarelal, founder and creative director at Temple Town, shared, “Colonial-inspired elements bring a sense of grandeur while remaining rooted in tradition—think teakwood furniture, intricate carvings, and vintage-inspired accents that add timeless charm. Wooden details, whether in the form of handcrafted beds or statement cabinets, echo the craftsmanship of the past while seamlessly fitting into contemporary homes.”

She said, “Cane and rattan introduce an effortless lightness, seen in woven headboards, sculptural chairs and artisanal pendant lights, fostering a connection to nature. Reclaimed wood, rich with history, adds depth and character, making each piece feel unique. Open layouts, sheer drapery and natural textures create a harmonious flow, enhancing light and airiness.”

 

Heritage and artisanal crafts
Heritage and artisanal crafts

 

The expert added, “By blending heritage influences with modern sensibilities, interiors become more than just visually appealing—they transform into soulful retreats that feel grounding, inviting, and deeply connected to their roots.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Natasha Jain, co-founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, revealed that the pinnacle of luxury and bespoke design, redefines spaces with a touch of soul. According to her, here’s how you can craft interiors that evoke deep emotions:

1. Personalised elegance

Infuse spaces with handcrafted, timeless furniture that reflects personality and purpose.

 

Handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans for stunning home decor.(File Photo)
Handcrafted crafts by Indian artisans for stunning home decor.(File Photo)

 

2. Sensory harmony

Textures, colours and lighting must work in unison to create warmth and depth.

3. Storytelling through design

Every piece should be curated to tell a story, blending art with functionality.

4. Balance of comfort and sophistication

From plush upholstery to statement accents, luxury meets livability.

5. Timeless craftsmanship

Emotion lies in details; artisanal mastery ensures lasting impressions.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Want a home that feels like luxury? 5 decor tips to craft interiors that evoke deep emotions, make your home feel rich
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
