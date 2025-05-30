Weight loss coach shares 20 vegetarian protein sources she ate to lose 40 kgs

Protein plays an important role when you are trying to lose weight. The nutrient helps you burn fat, keep lean muscle, use more calories to digest foods, and feel full, thus aiding your weight loss journey. While there are many sources of protein available for those who can eat non-vegetarian food items, including eggs, meat, and more, those who are vegetarian often struggle to find the right sources for themselves. Saachi Pai, who lost 40 kg, shares 20 vegetarian protein options.

Canada-based weight loss coach, Saachi Pai, who lost 40 kg, took to Instagram on April 2 to share 20 vegetarian protein options that can be eaten by vegetarians during their weight loss journey. She mentioned the foods and their protein content in the post.

Vegetarian protein sources to eat while losing weight

Sharing the 18 protein sources, Saachi wrote, “I lost 40 kgs and one thing I get told is there isn’t enough protein for vegetarians. So here are 20 different vegetarian protein options for you to eat.” Let's find out what they are:

Here are the vegetarian protein sources the weight loss coach recommended:

1. Paneer

100 g of paneer has around 20 g of protein.

2. Milk

250 ml of milk has 9 g of protein.

3. Toor daal (raw)

50 g of toor dal has 11 g of protein.

4. Tofu

100 g of tofu has 18 g of protein.

5. Greek yoghurt

175 g of Greek yoghurt has 18 g of protein.

6. Cottage cheese (0 percent fat)

125 g of no-fat cottage cheese has 17 g of protein.

7. Protein shake

1 scoop of protein powder (30 g) has 27 g of protein.

8. Cheese (light)

3 cubes of cheese have 6 g of protein. As for low-fat cheese, 30 g has 6-7 g of protein.

9. Green peas (cooked)

1 cup of green peas has 8 g of protein.

10. Kidney beans/Rajma

125 ml of cooked kidney beans has 7 g of protein.

11. Chickpeas

125 ml of cooked chickpeas has 6 g of protein.

12. Haricot beans

125 ml of cooked haricot beans has 7 g of protein.

13. Hemp heart

30 g of hemp heart has 10 g of protein.

14. Fresh mozzarella

30 g of fresh mozzarella has 7 g of protein.

15. Light feta

30 g of light feta has 5 g of protein.

16. Edamame

100 g of edamame has 12 g of protein.

17. Protein bar

Saachi suggested picking a less-sugar variant with at least 12 g of protein.

18. Parmesan

30 g of Parmesan has 14 g of protein. She suggested opting for a vegetarian parmesan variant, which doesn’t have rennet in it.

19. Skim milk

If you are getting skim milk, 125 ml of it has 9 g of protein.

20. Tempeh

100 g of tempeh has 18 g of protein.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, protein is a nutrient that plays an essential role in building and maintaining the health of your body, including your muscles, skin, and bones. It’s also an important part of your diet when it comes to achieving or maintaining a healthy weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.