Man who lost 110 pounds shares 'best weight loss advice you have never heard of'

Nick Geoppo, a US weight loss coach, asked his Instagram followers to reassess their mindset and relationship with food and choose sustainable lifestyle changes over quick fixes if they want to shed pounds and keep the weight off. In his May 26 post, Nick, who has himself lost 110 pounds (49.9 kg), also shared the 'best weight loss advice you have never heard of'.

In the video he posted, Nick said, “When I was fat as f***, I wish someone just gave me simple step-by-step instructions on how to lose weight and how to actually keep the weight off. But nobody did, so I overcomplicated it and it was way harder for me than it needs to be for you. Here's what I wish someone had told me... Weight loss can be simple, if you just let it be.”

Here is Nick's step-by-step weight loss guide:

1. Calculate maintenance calories

He said, “Step 1, go online and Google maintenance calorie calculator. Find a calorie calculator, plug in your information and get your maintenance calories. Let's say they are 2300. Take that number and multiple it by .8. That will give you your daily calorie target in a 2o percent deficit. So 2300 times .8 is about 1800 calories per day.”

2. Calories per meal

Nick added, “Divide that number by the number of meals you eat per day. So, if you eat three meals a day, that is 1800 divided by 3, which is about 600 calories per meal.”

3. Look for recipes

He then said, “Now, this is the most important part. Go online and Google '600 calorie high-protein whole food recipes that I can make in less than 15 minutes'. And there is your meal plan.”

4. Save 10 recipes you like

Nick added, “Find 10 recipes and foods you like and write down the recipes. Stick it on the fridge.”

5. Set up grocery list

“Set up a grocery app so that your groceries get delivered to you and you never have to go to the grocery store and face the temptation and you have got 10 options of meals that fit your calorie goal without you having to count calories every time you eat because you did the work upfront,” Nick concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.