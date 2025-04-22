Too tired to cook? Dietician shares 5 high-protein but easy meals to prepare

When we are too burnt out to make a healthy mal, we opt for junk food to curb hunger. However, it is not impossible to have a high-protein meal which is easy to make and takes only minutes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Amreen Qureshi said, “Even on days when you're too exhausted to cook, your body still needs nourishment — especially protein to support energy, muscle maintenance, and mental clarity. The good news? You don’t need fancy ingredients or complicated recipes.” Also read | 10 high-protein foods that make weight loss easy, according to nutritionist High-protein meals that are easy to make.(Shutterstock)

1. Overnight oats with nuts, seeds, and gut-boosters:

How to make: Combine ½ cup oats with ½ cup milk or curd + ¼ cup water. Add a tsp of soaked chia seeds, chopped almonds and walnuts, and 1 tbsp of mixed seeds. Stir in a spoonful of curd or a probiotic drink for gut health. Add fruits like banana or apple and refrigerate overnight.

Why it works: This meal is rich in protein, fibre, probiotics, and omega-3s. It can boost energy and digestion.

2. Boiled chickpea chaat:

How to make: Mix 1 cup boiled chana with chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, and coriander. Add lemon juice, black salt, roasted jeera powder, and a pinch of chaat masala. Toss in a few pomegranate seeds or grated carrot.

Why it works: This is a plant-based protein powerhouse loaded with fiber and antioxidants.

3. Steamed besan and methi muthia:

How to make: Make a quick dough using besan, chopped methi leaves, curd, haldi, and ajwain. Steam for 8–10 mins, then slice and lightly temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Why it works: This is a savory, gluten-free, high-protein option with added iron from methi.

4. Moong dal and vegetable cheela:

How to make: Blend soaked moong dal (½ cup) with ginger, green chilli, salt, and water into a batter. Add finely chopped onions, carrots, and spinach. Cook like a pancake on a non-stick tawa with minimal oil.

Why it works: Loaded with goodness of moong dal and veggies, this is the perfect meal for instant energy.

5. Paneer bhurji wrap in multigrain roti:

How to make: Crumble paneer and sauté with onions, tomatoes, turmeric, and capsicum. Roll it in a multigrain roti for a quick, handheld meal.

Why it works: A complete meal with protein, fibre, and healthy carbs.

