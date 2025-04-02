Fat loss coach shares 4 high-protein recipes that can help tone up and lose body fat

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who also went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Have these high-protein and low calorie meals to drop body fat faster.(Unsplash)

Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing tips and tricks for faster and sustained weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Snippets of her impressive weight loss journey also feature on Instagram often. Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'

On April 2, Mahtab shared four high-protein meal recipes under 400 calories that can help in losing body fat and toning the body.

High protein pancakes:

Ingredients:

1 medium banana

2 eggs

1 scoop (30g) protein powder

Pinch of salt

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

1g calorie-free sweetener

100g zero-fat Greek yogurt

Method:

Mash the banana and mix with eggs, protein powder, and seasonings until smooth. Cook pancakes on a non-stick pan over medium heat. Layer with Greek yogurt for extra fluffiness and protein.

Calories: 272 kcal

Protein: 30g

Mediterranean chicken salad bowl:

Ingredients:

100g grilled chicken breast (or chicken thighs)

1 cup mixed colorful veggies (cucumber, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion)

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Chop fresh veggies, add grilled chicken, and toss everything with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle with feta (if using) and season with salt and pepper for a light but protein-packed meal.

Calories: 355 kcal

Protein: 37 g

High-protein tuna wrap:

Ingredients:

1 high-fiber tortilla (~90 kcal)

1 can (85g drained) tuna in water

¼ avocado (~30g)

½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp diced celery

1 tbsp diced bell peppers

Method:

Mash avocado with lemon juice, then mix in tuna, celery, and bell peppers. Spread onto the tortilla, wrap it up, and enjoy a satisfying, high-protein meal.

Calories: 390 kcal

Protein: 34g

Protein ice cream:

Ingredients:

1 ready-to-go protein shake (~30g protein)

15g instant jelly powder

Method:

Mix the protein shake with jelly powder, freeze for at least 8 hours, then blend in a Ninja Creamy for a creamy, high-protein ice cream. Add chopped protein bar and a shot of espresso for an affogato-style treat.

Calories: 300-350 kcal

Protein: 30g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.