Fat loss coach shares 4 high-protein recipes that can help tone up and lose body fat
From high protein pancakes to ice cream, know these recipes to shed the extra fat and tone up the body.
Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who also went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months.
Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing tips and tricks for faster and sustained weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Snippets of her impressive weight loss journey also feature on Instagram often. Also read | How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less'
On April 2, Mahtab shared four high-protein meal recipes under 400 calories that can help in losing body fat and toning the body.
High protein pancakes:
Ingredients:
- 1 medium banana
- 2 eggs
- 1 scoop (30g) protein powder
- Pinch of salt
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 1g calorie-free sweetener
- 100g zero-fat Greek yogurt
Method:
Mash the banana and mix with eggs, protein powder, and seasonings until smooth. Cook pancakes on a non-stick pan over medium heat. Layer with Greek yogurt for extra fluffiness and protein. Also read | Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies
Calories: 272 kcal
Protein: 30g
Mediterranean chicken salad bowl:
Ingredients:
- 100g grilled chicken breast (or chicken thighs)
- 1 cup mixed colorful veggies (cucumber, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion)
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese (optional)
- Salt & pepper to taste
Method:
Chop fresh veggies, add grilled chicken, and toss everything with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle with feta (if using) and season with salt and pepper for a light but protein-packed meal.
Calories: 355 kcal
Protein: 37 g
High-protein tuna wrap:
Ingredients:
- 1 high-fiber tortilla (~90 kcal)
- 1 can (85g drained) tuna in water
- ¼ avocado (~30g)
- ½ tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp diced celery
- 1 tbsp diced bell peppers
Method:
Mash avocado with lemon juice, then mix in tuna, celery, and bell peppers. Spread onto the tortilla, wrap it up, and enjoy a satisfying, high-protein meal. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'
Calories: 390 kcal
Protein: 34g
Protein ice cream:
Ingredients:
- 1 ready-to-go protein shake (~30g protein)
- 15g instant jelly powder
Method:
Mix the protein shake with jelly powder, freeze for at least 8 hours, then blend in a Ninja Creamy for a creamy, high-protein ice cream. Add chopped protein bar and a shot of espresso for an affogato-style treat.
Calories: 300-350 kcal
Protein: 30g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
