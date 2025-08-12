Is your daily diet having hidden sugars? Nutritionist shares 9 examples that will shock you

Whether natural or added, sugar is present in most sweet foods we consume. However, excessive sugar intake can impact the body in both the short and long term. Knowing how much sugar different foods contain can help us make informed choices about what to include in our daily diet. Breakfast cereals made of mostly refined grains and sugar.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “With the increasing popularity of western diet patterns, conveniently ready meals, packaged foods, bakery products, and processed foods, sugar intake has gone up manifold. This excessive intake is connected to diseases like diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity, and hormonal imbalances.” Also read | Sugar overload? Nutritionist shares 5 tips to reduce hidden sugars in your child’s diet

Most of the sugar in food is hidden:

“Most of these sugars are hidden in foods you may not suspect, like breakfast cereals, sauces, juices, canned fruits, and baked goods. The best method to determine the amount of sugar your food is by closely reading the nutrition label. This will show you the natural and added sugars contained, along with the ingredient list,” the nutritionist explained.

Protein bars can spike insulin levels.(Unsplash)

Common foods that often have hidden sugars:

1. Breakfast cereals: Cornflakes, wheat flakes, and muesli are common favorites, often sugared or honeyed.

2. Sauces: Chili sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings can have a savory flavor but still contain added sugar for balance. Also read | Anxiety to infertility: Nutritionist shares 8 hidden ways sugar may be ruining women's health

3. Protein or granola bars: While they do include nuts and seeds, often times they are held together using honey or sugar.

4. Flavoured yogurt: Even though they come in fruit flavors, they are often processed with extra sugars.

5. Milk creamers and powdered condensed milk: Both of these have large quantities of added sugar.

6. Packaged fruit juices: Most are full of added sugars to give them more flavour.

7. Flavoured milk: Frequently sugared up to be sold to children and adults.

8. Canned fruits, jams, and jellies: Natural preservative sugar, keeping foods fresh longer.

9. Bakery products: Even bread will have added sugars.

“Food is not just fuel, it's linked to happiness, comfort, and celebration. It's okay to splurge from time to time, but being aware of portion sizes, limiting the frequency of eating processed, packaged, and preserved foods, and minimising added sugars can help safeguard your health,” said Prachi Jain. Also read | Hidden dangers of sugar in modern diet: Doctor explains sugar's effect on gut health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.