Orthopaedic surgeon explains 'real reason a healthy 29-year-old woman who never touched alcohol' had grade 3 fatty liver

Grade 3 fatty liver disease is the most severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and is associated with a large accumulation of fat in the liver, according to Medical News Today. Dr Obaidur Rahman, an ortho and sports surgeon, took to Instagram on August 9 to share a patient's case study and highlight how grade 3 fatty liver disease is a severe form of NAFLD that's increasingly affecting young and healthy individuals in India. Also read | Stanford gastroenterologist explains fatty liver can be reversed with 4 simple diet and lifestyle changes You can get Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease irrespective of your body type. By understanding a patient's lifestyle and eating habits, and running some tests, a doctor said he was able to identify potential contributing factors to her condition and develop an effective treatment plan.(Representative picture: Adobe Stock)

This condition is characterised by significant liver scarring, which can lead to cirrhosis or liver failure if left untreated. Dr Rahman warned 'you could be living the same story without knowing it' and also said, “She never drank, not even a sip. So why was her liver failing? What is the real reason? Read caption.”

'This kind of patient history I’d expect from someone decades older'

In it, the doctor shared details of his patient's health, and wrote, “She came to my OPD on a busy Tuesday afternoon. Her eyes… faintly yellow. Her legs… swollen, leaving deep impressions when pressed. Her steps… slow, almost unsure. For a moment, I froze. This was the kind of patient history I’d expect from someone decades older, not a 29-year-old woman.”

Dr Rahman further shared, “'Have you been drinking?' I asked gently. She laughed. 'Doc, I’ve never touched alcohol in my life'. I opened her file. No chronic illnesses. No medications. To anyone else, she looked like the picture of health.”

'Desk job kept her glued to a chair for 10–12 hours'

The doctor added that his conversation with the patient highlights the importance of understanding a person's lifestyle and eating habits in diagnosing fatty liver disease. He explained how even if someone appears healthy, their dietary choices and daily habits can contribute to underlying health issues.

He said, “She told me about her life in the city. Mornings that started with coffee on the run. A desk job that kept her glued to a chair for 10–12 hours. Lunches eaten in front of a screen. Dinners were ordered from her favourite restaurants because she was 'too tired to cook'. Weekends were spent catching up on sleep, binge-watching, and brunching with friends. The way she described it, it sounded normal. And that’s what worried me the most.”

‘NAFLD now affects 1 in 3 young adults’

Dr Rahman added, “We ran the tests. Liver enzymes? Alarming. Ultrasound? Fatty Liver. Stage 3. Her face turned pale. (And she said) 'But… I thought fatty liver only happened to drinkers'. That’s the myth that’s killing millions silently. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) now affects 1 in 3 young adults. Fuelled by sugar-laden 'healthy' drinks, long hours of sitting, processed foods, and constant low-grade inflammation. Research shows: most people have no symptoms until the damage is advanced, and early lifestyle changes can reverse NAFLD before it turns into irreversible liver scarring.”

By understanding the patient's lifestyle and eating habits, as well as her test reports, the doctor was able to identify potential contributing factors to her condition and develop an effective treatment plan. He concluded: “She left my clinic that day with a personalised plan determined to heal her liver before it was too late. And you, reading this… you could be living the same story without knowing it. She didn’t think it could happen to her. Most people don’t. Until it does.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.