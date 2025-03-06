Can you reverse fatty liver? Expert reveals the best strategies

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) has rapidly become the most common liver disease globally, currently affecting an estimated 38% of the population. This rise is closely linked to increasing rates of obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyles, underscoring NAFLD as a significant emerging global health concern. 38% of people have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Here’s how to prevent it.(Image by Freepik)

No symptoms, big consequences of NAFLD:

On the growing global burden of NAFLD and current treatment approaches Dr Gyanranjan Rout, Consultant-Medical Gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital in Bhubaneshwar, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is an emerging global health concern, characterized by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver without significant alcohol consumption. With increasing trends toward obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyles, NAFLD has emerged as one of the most common liver diseases globally. It is difficult to diagnose as it is often asymptomatic in the early stages, but untreated disease can progress to severe conditions such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis, or liver cancer.”

Here’s how to prevent NAFLD:

Although no specific drugs are approved yet for treating NAFLD, some strategies have been beneficial for the condition. Dr Gyanranjan Rout suggested, “Lifestyle changes, particularly weight loss achieved through a healthy diet and exercise, are the mainstay of treatment. The liver will often begin to recover, and fat will begin to decrease after a modest weight loss of 5–10%.”

According to him, another objective of medical care includes controlling comorbid conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. Dr Gyanranjan Rout revealed, “Saroglitazar and vitamin E have yielded positive results on liver function in NASH patients. New treatments, such as obeticholic acid, are being studied and have demonstrated the ability to reduce liver fat and inflammation.”

The expert concluded, “Although there is not a single treatment that works for everyone with NAFLD, a combination of lifestyle interventions, medical treatment for associated conditions, and research to develop new therapies provides optimism for improved outcomes. Much of the disease can be prevented and well-managed with early diagnosis and proactive measures.”

