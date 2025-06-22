Harvard and Stanford trained gastroenterologist reveals '3 worst beverages that can turn fatty liver into cirrhosis'

Some beverages can negatively impact liver health, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert'. He took to Instagram on June 21 to share a list of the '3 worst drinks for fatty liver'. He explained how sodas, high in added sugars, can lead to insulin resistance and fatty liver. Also read | Doctor shares 7 early signs of liver cirrhosis and 5 tips to prevent liver damage Sodas and energy drinks are high in added sugars, and can contribute to fatty liver disease. (Freepik)

3 worst drinks for fatty liver

Dr Sethi added that alcohol, including red wine, is a known risk factor for fatty liver disease and that energy drinks, often high in sugar, can worsen fatty liver.

According to him, making informed choices about what you drink can help support your liver health and overall well-being. In the video, Dr Sethi explained these, and added, “I am a liver specialist. I will mention the alternatives in the end.”

In his caption, he wrote: “3 worst beverages that can turn fatty liver into cirrhosis. Share this widely to spread awareness.” Liver cirrhosis is a condition where the liver is scarred and permanently damaged, preventing it from working normally.

Here's what Dr Sethi said in the video he posted:

Sodas

“These are loaded with added sugars, and this excess can lead to insulin resistance, leading to fatty liver,” he said.

Alcohol

Dr Sethi added, “It is a risk factor for fatty liver, and yes, red wine as well.”

Sports energy drinks

He said, “These are also generally high in sugar, which can cause worsening of the fatty liver.”

What are the alternatives?

Instead of these three, Dr Sethi suggested that you could consider opting for coffee, which may have protective effects on the liver or black tea, which is rich in antioxidants and can support overall health. According to him, green tea, known for its antioxidant properties, also has potential liver benefits.

Dr Sethi added that beetroot juice may also help support liver function and overall health. Dr Sethi said in the video: “Choose coffee, black tea, green tea, or beetroot juice instead.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.