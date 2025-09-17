Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to make crispy sabudana vadas for Navratri vrat: Check out his step by step easy recipe

Navratri is the perfect time to enjoy delicious, vrat-friendly meals that are both wholesome and satisfying. One festive favourite is sabudana vada, a crispy, flavorful snack made with sago and peanuts. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe takes it to the next level, making it a must-try during the nine-day celebrations. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to whip up this tasty treat. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 3 delicious recipes you can make in just 10 minutes: From ullipaya pakodi to Madras bhurji ) Celebrate Navratri with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's crispy sabudana vada and chutney.

Sabudana vada

Ingredients:

1½ cups sago (Sabudana), soaked

For chutney

½ cup scraped fresh coconut

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 green chilli

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsps roasted peanuts

Salt to taste

Sweetened Yogurt

½ cup chilled yoghurt

1½ tbsps powdered sugar

A pinch of salt

For vada

3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

2 tsps ginger-green chilli paste

Salt to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

¾ cup roasted and crushed peanuts

½ lemon

Oil for greasing + for deep frying

Method

1. To make the chutney, put coconut in a mixer jar, add coriander leaves, green chilli, cumin seeds, roasted peanuts, salt and ¼ cup water and grind to a fine paste.

2. To make sweetened yoghurt, take the yoghurt in a bowl. Add powdered sugar and salt and mix well.

3. To make the vada mixture, take soaked sago in a large plate. Add potatoes, ginger-green chilli paste, salt, cumin seeds, peanuts and squeeze the juice of lemon and mix till well combined.

4. Grease your palms with oil, take a portion of the vada mixture, shape it into a ball and slightly flatten it to shape like a vada.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.

6. Gently slide in the vadas into the hot oil and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

7. Serve hot with prepared chutney and sweetened yoghurt.