Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 3 delicious recipes you can make in just 10 minutes: From ullipaya pakodi to Madras bhurji
Hungry but short on time? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 10-minute recipes that are quick, tasty, and perfect for busy days when cooking feels like a chore.
When hunger strikes but time isn’t on your side, reaching for something quick yet satisfying is the ultimate win. Whether you’re juggling work calls or simply too tired to cook an elaborate meal, a fuss-free recipe can be a real lifesaver. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor comes to the rescue with 3 delicious recipes that you can whip up in just 10 minutes, that are not only quick and easy but also packed with flavour and comfort.
1. Corn Pineapple Salad
Ingredients:
½ cup boiled sweet corn kernels
1 large pineapple
1 small white onion
1 fresh jalapeno
5-6 red cherry tomatoes
1 small green capsicum
10-12 fresh coriander sprigs
½ lemon
1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Method:
1. Trim the top of the pineapple and peel it. Cut into 1-inch cubes and transfer into a bowl.
2. Dice the onion and cut jalapeno into roundels. Transfer both of them onto a plate.
3. Halve red cherry tomatoes. Trim top of green capsicum and remove seeds. Cut into thin strips.
4. To make the salad, transfer pineapple cubes into a large bowl. Add capsicum strips, tomato halves, jalapeno roundels and onion. Add boiled sweet corn kernels and coriander sprigs.
5. Squeeze the juice of lemon directly into it and drizzle extra virgin olive oil. Crush sea salt and add to the salad.
6. Add crushed black peppercorns and mix everything well.
7. Transfer the salad onto a serving plate and serve immediately.
2. Ullipaya Pakodi (Onion Pakoda)
Ingredients:
3 medium onions
Oil for deep frying
1 cup rice flour
2 green chillies, chopped
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
½ teaspoon coriander powder
½ teaspoon garam masala powder
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Tomato ketchup for serving
Method:
1. Slice onions. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
2. Take rice flour in a bowl, add green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, salt and coriander leaves.
3. Add sliced onions and mix well. Sprinkle 1 cup of water and mix well.
4. Drop small portions of the onion mixture into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
5. Transfer the pakodis on a serving plate and serve hot with tomato ketchup.
3. Madras Egg Bhurji
Ingredients:
8 eggs
1½ teaspoons Madras curry powder
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 green chillies, chopped
2 medium onions, chopped
Salt to taste
10-15 curry leaves
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
1½ teaspoons red chilli powder
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Chapatti for serving
Method:
1. Heat oil in an earthenware pot, add cumin seeds and once they start to change colour, add green chillies and mix well.
2. Add onions and salt, mix and sauté till golden brown. Add curry leaves and mix well.
3. Add tomatoes, mix and saute on medium heat for 4-5 minutes or till tomatoes become pulpy.
4. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and Madras curry powder and mix well.
5. Break eggs directly into the pan and mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
6. Add crushed black peppercorns and coriander leaves and mix well.
7. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot with chapattis.
