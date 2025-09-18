Navratri 2025 calendar: When is Shardiya Navratri? Know dates, rituals and significance of all 9 days of the festival
Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is almost here, and devotees of Maa Durga are gearing up to celebrate the nine-day festival with grandeur. While four Navratris are observed each year, the main celebrations happen during Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri. This year, it falls from Pratipada to Navami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha, during which devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine avatars, the Navadurgas. Check out the Shardiya Navratri calendar and the dates of these auspicious nine days. (Also read: Festivals Calendar 2025: Durga Puja, Navratri to Diwali; know the correct dates of all the major festivals )
When is Navratri 2025
Navratri is traditionally celebrated over nine days, concluding with Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. However, according to the Drik Panchang calendar, this year the festival will be extended by an extra day, beginning on September 22, 2025, and ending on October 2, 2025. The extension is due to Pitru Paksha having one day less this year, which has been added to Navratri, making the celebrations longer than usual.
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar
Check out the dates, the Goddess for each day, and the auspicious colours to follow during all nine days of the festival.
|Navratri Day
|Date
|Goddess / Puja
|Colour of the day
|Day 1
|22 September
|Shailputri Puja
|White
|Day 2
|23 September
|Brahmacharini Puja
|Red
|Day 3
|24 September
|Chandraghanta Puja
|Royal blue
|Day 4
|25 September
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|Yellow
|Day 5
|26 September
|Kushmanda Puja
|Green
|Day 6
|27 September
|Skandamata Puja
|Grey
|Day 7
|28 September
|Katyayani Puja
|Orange
|Day 8
|29 September
|Kalaratri Puja
|Peacock green
|Day 9
|30 September
|Mahagauri Puja
|Pink
The celebrations continue with Maha Navami on 1st October and culminate with Vijayadashami on 2nd October, a day marked by Durga Visarjan and Navratri Parana, bringing the nine-day festival to a joyful close.
How Shardiya Navratri is celebrated
During Shardiya Navratri, devotees follow a series of rituals to honour Maa Durga and her nine forms. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana (installation of the sacred Kalash) on Pratipada, followed by daily pujas of the Navadurgas. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and recite Durga Saptashati or other sacred texts.
Each day is associated with a specific colour and form of the Goddess, and many perform Aarti, offerings of fruits and sweets, and Sandhi Puja on Ashtami. The celebrations are also marked by Garba and Dandiya nights, where people come together to dance in devotion. The festival concludes with Maha Navami rituals, Ayudha Puja, and Vijayadashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.
