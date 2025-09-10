6 times Deepika Padukone redefined Garba fashion with Bollywood movies: Best looks to recreate for Dandiya night
Steal Deepika Padukone’s iconic movie looks, from Ram-Leela to Dilliwali Girlfriend for a filmy, festive, and fabulous dandiya night.
Dandiya nights are filled with colour, sparkle, and outfits that make every move a head-turner. Deepika Padukone, the queen of graceful, glamorous ethnic looks on screen, is the perfect Bollywood diva to take festive inspo from. Be it Ram-Leela’s fiery lehengas or Om Shanti Om’s retro glamour, she has gifted us timeless festive fashion moments that feel tailor-made for Garba nights.
So, if you want your dandiya night to feel like a Bollywood set (minus the retakes), here are six iconic Deepika movie looks you can steal and sizzle in this Navratri.
1. Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – The Classic Red Lehenga
Nobody and I mean nobody does ethnic wear like Deepika as Leela. Her crimson lehenga in Nagade Sang song, with mirror work and choli practically set the Navratri fashion bar. This is the look to channel if you want to make heads turn while the dhol beats faster.
Recreate it:
- Pick a blood-red lehenga with mirror or gota-patti work
- Pair it with a daring backless blouse
- Stack silver bangles and don oversized jhumkas
- Keep your hair in soft waves with a tiny bindi for that Leela fire
2. Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om – The retro glam
Deepika as Shanti Priya gave us retro Bollywood chic with lehengas, sarees, statement jewellery, and hair to match. Perfect for a dandiya night if you want to channel old-school diva energy with modern grace.
Recreate it:
- Go for a bright flared lehenga or ghagra with contrast blouse
- Add a chunky choker or layered Kundan jewellery
- Opt for a voluminous bun or half-up hairstyle with soft curls
- Don bold eyeliner and red lips for full retro glam impact
3. Meenamma in Chennai Express – The South-Indian saree twist
Deepika as Meenamma gave us breezy saree inspo; vivid colours, temple jewellery, and playful drapes. This is your chance to look traditional yet fun on a Navratri evening.
Recreate it:
- Opt for a bright half-silk saree such as orange, green, or pink
- Pair it with a contrast blouse for extra drama
- Tie your hair in a gajra-braided bun
- Accessorise with temple jewellery and statement bangles
4. Piku in Piku – The minimalist magic
Navratri doesn’t always have to be extra. Deepika’s Bengali cotton sarees and subtle suit sets in Piku prove that comfort and simplicity can be equally stunning. Perfect for a daytime pandal visit before the night-long dandiya madness.
Recreate it:
- Go for a breathable cotton or linen saree with block prints
- Keep the drape casual and the blouse sleeveless
- Add a statement watch or simple studs
- Open hair and minimal makeup = chic with zero effort
5. Mastani in Bajirao Mastani – The royal vibe
If you want to feel like a goddess on the Garba floor, this is your pick. Deepika’s lehengas as Mastani were dripping with grandeur; rich fabrics, regal jewellery, and layers of elegance.
Recreate it:
- Choose a pastel or ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery.
- Layer with a sheer dupatta draped over your head for drama.
- Adorn yourself with Kundan jewellery; choker + maang tikka = instant queen vibes.
- Go with soft, glowy makeup to complete the divine look.
6. Naina in red co-ord in Dilliwali Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – The fun and flirty look
Remember Deepika’s playful red co-ord in the Dilliwali Girlfriend song? It’s the perfect outfit for a night of fast-paced Garba, mixing sass and comfort effortlessly.
Recreate it:
- Pick a red co-ord set; crop top + flowy skirt or palazzo
- Accessorise with quirky danglers and bangles for festive fun
- Loose, bouncy waves or a half-up hairstyle keeps the vibe youthful
- Keep makeup fresh and glowing, pink lips and shimmer eyes for extra sass
Deepika’s movie wardrobe is basically a Navratri styling guide disguised as cinema. From the fiery energy of Leela to the playful sass of Naina, there’s a look for every mood, every night, and every dance move. So the next time you’re on the Garba floor, remember that you don’t just have to dance like nobody’s watching, you can dress like you’re in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Farah Khan film too.
