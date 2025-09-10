6 times Deepika Padukone redefined Garba fashion with Bollywood movies: Best looks to recreate for Dandiya night

Dandiya nights are filled with colour, sparkle, and outfits that make every move a head-turner. Deepika Padukone, the queen of graceful, glamorous ethnic looks on screen, is the perfect Bollywood diva to take festive inspo from. Be it Ram-Leela’s fiery lehengas or Om Shanti Om’s retro glamour, she has gifted us timeless festive fashion moments that feel tailor-made for Garba nights. 6 Deepika Padukone Bollywood looks to recreate for your next Dandiya Night; Take inspo and do garba in style(Pinterest)

So, if you want your dandiya night to feel like a Bollywood set (minus the retakes), here are six iconic Deepika movie looks you can steal and sizzle in this Navratri.

1. Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – The Classic Red Lehenga

1. Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – The Classic Red Lehenga(Pinterest)

Nobody and I mean nobody does ethnic wear like Deepika as Leela. Her crimson lehenga in Nagade Sang song, with mirror work and choli practically set the Navratri fashion bar. This is the look to channel if you want to make heads turn while the dhol beats faster.

Recreate it:

Pick a blood-red lehenga with mirror or gota-patti work

Pair it with a daring backless blouse

Stack silver bangles and don oversized jhumkas

Keep your hair in soft waves with a tiny bindi for that Leela fire



2. Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om – The retro glam

2. Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om – The retro glam(Pinterest)

Deepika as Shanti Priya gave us retro Bollywood chic with lehengas, sarees, statement jewellery, and hair to match. Perfect for a dandiya night if you want to channel old-school diva energy with modern grace.

Recreate it:

Go for a bright flared lehenga or ghagra with contrast blouse

Add a chunky choker or layered Kundan jewellery

Opt for a voluminous bun or half-up hairstyle with soft curls

Don bold eyeliner and red lips for full retro glam impact



3. Meenamma in Chennai Express – The South-Indian saree twist

3. Meenamma in Chennai Express – The South-Indian saree twist (Pinterest)

Deepika as Meenamma gave us breezy saree inspo; vivid colours, temple jewellery, and playful drapes. This is your chance to look traditional yet fun on a Navratri evening.

Recreate it:

Opt for a bright half-silk saree such as orange, green, or pink

Pair it with a contrast blouse for extra drama

Tie your hair in a gajra-braided bun

Accessorise with temple jewellery and statement bangles



4. Piku in Piku – The minimalist magic

4. Piku in Piku – The minimalist magic(Pinterest)

Navratri doesn’t always have to be extra. Deepika’s Bengali cotton sarees and subtle suit sets in Piku prove that comfort and simplicity can be equally stunning. Perfect for a daytime pandal visit before the night-long dandiya madness.

Recreate it:

Go for a breathable cotton or linen saree with block prints

Keep the drape casual and the blouse sleeveless

Add a statement watch or simple studs

Open hair and minimal makeup = chic with zero effort



5. Mastani in Bajirao Mastani – The royal vibe

5. Mastani in Bajirao Mastani – The royal glam (Pinterest)

If you want to feel like a goddess on the Garba floor, this is your pick. Deepika’s lehengas as Mastani were dripping with grandeur; rich fabrics, regal jewellery, and layers of elegance.

Recreate it:

Choose a pastel or ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery.

Layer with a sheer dupatta draped over your head for drama.

Adorn yourself with Kundan jewellery; choker + maang tikka = instant queen vibes.

Go with soft, glowy makeup to complete the divine look.



6. Naina in red co-ord in Dilliwali Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – The fun and flirty look

6. Naina in red co-ord in Dilliwali Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – The fun and flirty look(Pinterest)

Remember Deepika’s playful red co-ord in the Dilliwali Girlfriend song? It’s the perfect outfit for a night of fast-paced Garba, mixing sass and comfort effortlessly.

Recreate it:

Pick a red co-ord set; crop top + flowy skirt or palazzo

Accessorise with quirky danglers and bangles for festive fun

Loose, bouncy waves or a half-up hairstyle keeps the vibe youthful

Keep makeup fresh and glowing, pink lips and shimmer eyes for extra sass

Deepika’s movie wardrobe is basically a Navratri styling guide disguised as cinema. From the fiery energy of Leela to the playful sass of Naina, there’s a look for every mood, every night, and every dance move. So the next time you’re on the Garba floor, remember that you don’t just have to dance like nobody’s watching, you can dress like you’re in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Farah Khan film too.

