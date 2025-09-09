Festive gifting guide 2025: Make the celebrations memorable with candles, hampers, plants and more for your loved ones

The festive season is here, and it is time to think beyond the usual mithai boxes and cards. 2025 is all about gifts that feel personal, stylish, and a little indulgent. A curated festive hamper, scented candles, and stylish plants create a joyful and personalised gifting experience for the season.

Gift-giving has been growing as a festive trend over the past few years. Diwali party favours are becoming essential for hosts looking to impress guests, while Navratri hampers for kanjaks are gaining popularity as thoughtful, curated treats for young visitors. From housewarming gifts to celebration goodies, people are increasingly exploring creative ways to make every occasion memorable with a little extra flair.

We have rounded up the top five gifting ideas that will make your loved ones smile and your festive game flawless.

1. Candles that shine bright



Candles are a vibe. Brass candles, in particular, bring a touch of sophistication to any space. They are the perfect way to elevate the festive mood and add grace and charm to your tables and nooks. Lighting a candle during celebrations creates warmth and a sense of ceremony, making it one of the easiest gifts to impress anyone.

2. Diffusers for a luxurious home

A home that smells divine is always welcome. Aroma diffusers and wax melt diffusers are trending this year because they add a splash of luxury to everyday life. Every sniff becomes a little indulgence, and these gifts keep giving long after the festive lights have dimmed. Tiny bottles of joy for someone’s personal space never go out of style.

3. Curated gifting hampers

Hampers are the ultimate way to show thoughtfulness. Shruti Agarwal, a gifting startup owner, shares, "People give us orders for hampers we curate as per their budget, but many also order empty hampers to fill at their own will. The festive season is huge for gifting, and everyone wants to match their Pinterest boards to perfection." You can mix candles, gourmet treats, quirky trinkets, or even a mini plant to create a gift that feels entirely customised.

Curated hampers for gifting are in trend both online and offline!(Shruti Agrawal)

4. Plants for conscious gifting

Green is the new gold when it comes to thoughtful gifting. Curated plants, such as Jade or peace lilies, are perfect for a stylish and sustainable gesture. Pragya Mishra, founder of a nursery named Upvanam, says, "Plants make great gifts. We curate terrariums, designer pots with festive motifs, and even wine glass arrangements to create an eco-friendly gifting experience. One can never have too many plants." They add freshness, personality, and a touch of sustainability to any home.

Plants make the perfect presents that are both sustainable and attractive!(Pragya Mishra)

5. Online gifting made simple and stylish



Online gifting has made festive shopping effortless and fun. From the comfort of your home, you can explore countless unique items, compare options, and have gifts delivered ready to impress. The convenience also allows you to personalise choices and add quirky touches that make your presents memorable. Some top online gifting ideas this festive season include:

Designer table linens and festive cushions to spruce up any home

Artisanal chocolates and gourmet treats for a sweet surprise

Handcrafted journals, notebooks, and personalised stationery

Stylish kitchen gadgets or barware for friends who love entertaining

Customisable wall art or photo frames for a personal touch

Unique party favours and celebration gifts that wow guests



This festive season, pick gifts that balance style, function, and thoughtfulness. Every present is an opportunity to create joy. A flickering brass candle, a fragrant diffuser, a lush plant, a curated hamper, or a quirky online find can make celebrations feel special. Festive gifting is no longer just about ticking boxes; it is about creating moments that make your loved ones feel celebrated.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.