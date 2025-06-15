10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor; From Pichhwai to Warli we have covered it all

We all crave spaces that carry a slice of our story, a bit of cultural flavour and a spark that feels uniquely ours. Indian art forms offer an incredible range of styles, colours, and stories that can transform any room from plain to deeply soulful. So, how about bringing a touch of beautiful Indian art styles to your home decor? Celebrate the richness of Indian art forms, such as Madhubani, Warli, Pichwai, Kalamkari, Gond, Tanjore, Pattachitra, Bagh, Jadopatia, and Lippan art, showcasing how each can bring life to any room.(AI generated)



Indian art forms like Madhubani, Warli, Pichwai, Kalamkari, Gond, Tanjore, Pattachitra, Bagh, Jadopatia and Lippan art are far more than decoration. They hold tales of people, places and centuries of tradition. Each adds warmth and a burst of character, fitting any vibe, from laidback boho corners to crisp minimalist rooms. Handcrafted pieces, especially, bring a comforting human touch that no factory-made art can match.

1. Madhubani (Mithila Art)

Born in Bihar’s Mithila region, Madhubani is a folk style often passed down by women. It brims with vivid colours, neat geometric borders and double outlines, telling tales of nature and mythology. I love using Madhubani framed pieces for home decor art, or having it dance across table linen or even a quirky painted stool.

2. Warli

Warli belongs to Maharashtra’s tribal communities. Its charm lies in stick-like figures drawn in white on earthy red or brown. Scenes of farming, dancing or hunting feel beautifully raw. Try a Warli mural in a reading nook or pop a few Warli-print vases on a shelf for a subtle nod to this Indian traditional painting.

3. Pichwai

Pichwai hails from Nathdwara in Rajasthan and usually celebrates Lord Krishna through lush visuals. Cows, lotuses and seasonal backdrops fill these canvases. A Pichwai statement painting can transform a plain dining wall or bring grace to a prayer space.

4. Kalamkari

Kalamkari comes from Andhra Pradesh and means ‘pen craft’. Artists paint epic scenes and florals on fabric with natural dyes. I’ve used Kalamkari drapes, cushion covers and even an accent chair to layer in this gentle yet detailed Indian art style.

5. Gond

From Madhya Pradesh, Gond art is known for dot-and-line infills that breathe life into animals and folk stories. Hang a bright Gond canvas as your living room’s main highlight or get a lamp base painted in this pattern for a softer effect.

6. Tanjore Paintings

This jewel of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu shines with gold leaf and ornate gems. Gods come alive in these panels, radiating grandeur. A Tanjore painting works best where it can get attention, like above a console or in a prayer nook.

7. Pattachitra

Odisha’s Pattachitra narrates temple stories on cloth scrolls with bold lines and rich colours. They make stunning wall hangings for corridors or staircases. Smaller pieces framed in a cluster also add charm to a lounge corner.

8. Bagh Print

Bagh from Madhya Pradesh uses natural dyes to block print neat florals and geometrics on fabric. I find Bagh prints perfect for throws, cushion covers or framed textile art, lending subtle traditional flair to contemporary furniture.

9. Jadopatia

This scroll painting from Jharkhand’s Santhal tribe spins local myths in earthy tones. A long Jadopatia scroll works beautifully along a hallway or above a bed, while smaller scenes framed individually can spark curiosity in a study or guest room.

10. Lippan Art

Kutch’s Lippan art mixes mud and mirrors into raised patterns that play with light. It’s rustic yet striking. I adore a Lippan wall panel near the entrance or a custom mirror piece that doubles up as functional art for the home.

Tips for seamlessly incorporating Indian art into your home

Balance is my mantra. A little bit of Indian art style goes a long way, so I always mix traditional pieces with modern furniture. Think about lighting and wall space so each piece gets its moment. I love blending different Indian art forms side by side or pairing them with contemporary art for a layered look.

Over time, I’ve collected small pieces of Madhubani, Warli, Gond and more. Even tiny fridge magnets. Each one brings a memory and warmth to my home decor art.

A favourite idea of mine is to do up the guest room with all things local. It turns an ordinary stay into a mini cultural trip and makes guests feel truly special.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

