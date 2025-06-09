Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function from top brands like Nestasia, Borosil and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 09, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Here are eight stunning dinner sets that mix beauty and function. Featuring Cello, Borosil, Corelle and more, these picks bring charm to any table.

I used to think a dinner set was just that - plates, bowls, done. Then I paid attention to how much the right dinnerware set can shift the mood of a meal. It is not about going overboard or pulling out fancy stuff you will never use. It is about finding that sweet spot where style meets daily function. 

These dinner sets from top brands like The Earth Store and Borosil add instant appeal to everyday meals and special evenings alike.(AI generated)
These dinner sets from top brands like The Earth Store and Borosil add instant appeal to everyday meals and special evenings alike.(AI generated)

After trying everything from a classic Borosil dinner set to a more contemporary The Earth Store dinner set, I realised the difference it makes to not only the table but the whole dining experience. It could be a melamine dinner set for easy cleanups or a delicate bone china dinner set for a slow weekend lunch. Here are the eight best dinner sets I would recommend.

 

Top 8 dinner sets to bring life to your table at every meal

1.

Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set - 18 Pcs
Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon dinner set brings breezy charm to your dining table with its soft floral accents and crisp white base. Lightweight yet built to last, this dinner set blends daily comfort with subtle visual appeal. Ideal for family dinners or gifting, it ticks the boxes for beauty, practicality and fuss-free cleaning.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its lightweight feel, elegant design and the fact that it handles microwaves and dishwashers without a fuss.

Specifications

Material
Opalware
Number of Pieces
18
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
4200 grams
Click Here to Buy

Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set - 18 Pcs

2.

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White
Loading Suggestions...

The Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series dinner set adds a quiet elegance to everyday meals with its floral detailing and crisp opalware finish. Made for those who prefer clean designs with dependable quality, it’s microwave-safe, chip-resistant and bone-ash-free. Designed for modern kitchens, this dinner set balances function with a calm, uncluttered look that works across occasions.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the vegetarian-friendly design, stain resistance, and the fact that it’s microwave and dishwasher-safe for daily convenience.

Specifications

Material
Opalware
Number of Pieces
35
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
5.93 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

3.

The Earth Store Handcrafted TT Green Matte Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-Ash Free, Dinner Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting
Loading Suggestions...

The Earth Store’s handcrafted green matte ceramic dinner set feels like something you’d find in a boutique café. With its earthy finish and solid build, it gives your table a calm, grounded aesthetic. It’s functional enough for daily use but carries a refined charm that works just as well when you’re hosting. Microwave and dishwasher-friendly, it blends style with convenience.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the artisanal look, solid ceramic feel, and how well it fits both everyday meals and small gatherings at home.

Specifications

Material
Ceramic
Number of Pieces
21
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
11.3 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

The Earth Store Handcrafted TT Green Matte Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-Ash Free, Dinner Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting

4.

Bataniya Melamine Dinner Set, 46 Pieces, White 100% Veg Material
Loading Suggestions...

The Bataniya 46-piece melamine dinner set is made for large families or those who love hosting. With its crisp white floral pattern and square shape, it offers something a little different from the usual round options. Built from strong melamine, it’s practical, dishwasher-safe and holds up well to daily wear. It’s a solid pick when you need both scale and style.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Shoppers highlight its durable melamine quality, large size, and the way it brings a fresh shape to traditional table setups.

Specifications

Material
Melamine
Number of Pieces
46
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Dishwasher Safe
Item Weight
8.4 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

Bataniya Melamine Dinner Set, 46 Pieces, White 100% Veg Material

5.

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber 33 Pcs Dinner Set Serving for 6 |Daily Use Opal Glass Crockery Set |Microwave & Dishwasher Safe |Bone Ash-Free, Chip-Resistant |Elegant White Plates & Bowls
Loading Suggestions...

The Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber dinner set combines classic elegance with everyday practicality. Its sepia-toned botanical design adds subtle charm while being completely bone-ash-free. This lightweight, chip-resistant set is perfect for daily use or festive occasions. Microwave and dishwasher safe, it promises hassle-free maintenance without sacrificing style or durability.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise its elegant design, and durability against chips and stains, and appreciate the bone-ash-free, microwave-safe features.

Specifications

Material
Opalware
Number of Pieces
33
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
4900 grams
Click Here to Buy

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber 33 Pcs Dinner Set Serving for 6 |Daily Use Opal Glass Crockery Set |Microwave & Dishwasher Safe |Bone Ash-Free, Chip-Resistant |Elegant White Plates & Bowls

6.

CORELLE Livingware Series Morning Blue 30 Pcs Dinner Set, Lightweight & Durable, Made of Vitrelle Glass, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Elegant Crockery for Dining & Gifting
Loading Suggestions...

The Corelle Livingware Series Morning Blue dinner set combines timeless floral charm with practical design. Made from lightweight and durable Vitrelle glass, it offers excellent resistance to chips and breakage. Microwave and dishwasher safe, this set is easy to maintain and ideal for everyday use or gifting. Its stackable nature helps save space while adding a touch of elegance to your dining table.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its durability, lightweight feel, and how the pattern stays vibrant despite frequent washing and use.

Specifications

Material
Vitrelle Glass
Number of Pieces
30
Safe for Microwave/Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
6.93 kilograms
Click Here to Buy

CORELLE Livingware Series Morning Blue 30 Pcs Dinner Set, Lightweight & Durable, Made of Vitrelle Glass, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Elegant Crockery for Dining & Gifting

7.

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Nature's Bloom Bone China Crockery Dinner Set | for Dining & Gifting | Pack of 20 Pieces Set
Loading Suggestions...

This India Circus Nature’s Bloom dinner set brings vibrant charm with its floral design and fine bone china craftsmanship. Accented with 22-carat gold, the set is lightweight yet durable, perfect for everyday dining or special occasions. Environmentally friendly and free from harmful dyes, it’s safe for your family. Dishwasher safe, it requires gentle care to maintain its delicate finish.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its elegant design, lightweight feel, and fine bone china quality combined with easy maintenance.

Specifications

Material
Bone China
Number of Pieces
20
Safe for Dishwasher
Yes
Item Weight
700 grams
Click Here to Buy

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Natures Bloom Bone China Crockery Dinner Set | for Dining & Gifting | Pack of 20 Pieces Set

8.

Nestasia Premium Ribbed Ceramic Dinner Set | 6 Pieces for Family of 2 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | Grey
Loading Suggestions...

The Nestasia Premium Ribbed Ceramic Dinner Set is a sleek choice for smaller families or couples, featuring six pieces crafted from food-grade ceramic. Its ribbed texture and dark grey colour add a modern, understated charm to your table. This bone-ash-free set is microwave and dishwasher-safe, combining style with everyday practicality. Non-toxic and BPA-free, it’s made with health and sustainability in mind.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sturdy build, elegant design, and the convenience of easy cleaning in the dishwasher.

Specifications

Material
Ceramic
Number of Pieces
6
Microwave Safe
Yes
Item Weight
1 Kilogram
Click Here to Buy

Nestasia Premium Ribbed Ceramic Dinner Set | 6 Pieces for Family of 2 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | Grey

Best dinner sets: FAQs

  • What should I look for when choosing the best dinner set?

    Focus on durability, material quality, and design. Consider if the set is microwave and dishwasher-safe for everyday convenience. Also, check the number of pieces to suit your household size.

  • Are bone china dinner sets better than melamine or ceramic?

    Bone china offers a delicate, elegant feel with high durability but is usually pricier. Melamine is lightweight and shatterproof, ideal for casual use. Ceramic balances durability and style, great for daily dining

  • How do I care for my dinnerware set to keep it looking new?

    Avoid harsh scrubbing and use mild detergents. Prefer dishwasher-safe sets for easy cleaning. For delicate materials like bone china, hand washing is often recommended.

  • Can I use dinner sets in the microwave and dishwasher?

    Many modern dinner sets from brands like Borosil and Nestasia are both microwave and dishwasher-safe, saving time and adding convenience to your daily routine.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
