8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger; Top tips to help you design your space

Ever feel like your apartment is shrinking? You are not alone. With apartment living becoming the norm and real estate prices climbing higher every year, most of us are making do with smaller spaces than we once imagined. Big villas might be out of reach, but that does not mean your home cannot feel open and inviting. I have seen mirrors change the feel of a room more effectively than any other element. They are affordable, fuss-free and instantly lift the look of a space. A large mirror reflects natural light in a cosy living room, creating the illusion of height and openness in a compact space.

Mirrors do more than just reflect. They play tricks with light, add depth and bring a touch of luxury without much effort. Think mood boards you would save on Pinterest, perfect selfie corners and a home that feels brighter the moment you step in. Here are eight of my favourite ways to use mirrors so that even the smallest rooms feel generous and full of life.

1. Lean a full-length mirror

A big mirror leaning against a wall adds instant charm to a bedroom or living room. It feels casual but is still polished and requires no drilling or fixing.

The tall reflection pulls the eye upward, which makes ceilings look higher and the room look larger.

2. Mix mirrors into a gallery wall

Instead of filling a wall with only artwork, try mixing in a few mirrors of different shapes and frames. The contrast looks playful and gives a wall more character.

Every mirror catches light in its way, which keeps the wall from looking heavy and adds sparkle.

3. Place one opposite a window

A mirror across from a window is one of the easiest tricks in design. It pulls in light and instantly brightens the room.

The reflection creates the effect of a second window and makes the space feel more open and airy.

4. Hang one behind the sofa

A wide mirror above a sofa or console can completely change the balance of a living room. Instead of staring at a blank wall, you get more depth and interest.

It reflects the rest of the room, which doubles the sense of space and makes everything feel more in order.

5. Try a tiled mirror wall

For those who like bold ideas, mirrored tiles can transform a small corner into a feature. Dining areas are perfect spots for this trick.

The repeating reflections blur the lines of the room and make it feel much bigger than it is.

6. Add mirrors to shelves

Slip a few small mirrors into bookcases or display units. It is a subtle idea, but it adds a playful twist.

They reflect tiny glimmers of light, brighten dark corners and keep shelves from feeling too heavy.

7. Use mirrored closet doors

Replacing plain wardrobe doors with mirrored ones is both practical and stylish. Bedrooms with limited space benefit the most from this change.

They make the room look twice as big while giving you the advantage of a full-length mirror right where you need it.

8. Highlight the dining area

A mirror behind a dining table always adds a touch of drama. It brings in more light and sets a lovely mood for mealtimes.

The reflection doubles the view of the table and lights, which makes the dining area feel larger and more glamorous.



Small homes do not have to feel cramped. Mirrors are one of the easiest decor ideas to make a room look open and full of light. They create clever reflections, add depth and turn plain corners into stylish features. Think about what you want your mirror to reflect, whether it is a window, a favourite artwork or a glowing chandelier. With the right placement, mirrors can be the simplest way to make small spaces look bigger without stretching your budget.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.