Durga Puja is now a full-blown pan-Indian celebration. North Indians, especially in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi, look forward to Pujo with just as much excitement. And why not? The festival offers the perfect blend of food, culture, and of course, fashion! This year, Durga Puja 2025 will start on September 28, 2025 and conclude on October 2, 2025. Although Navratri Maa Durga Puja lasts for 9 days but the main celebrations take place on Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami. Pandal-hopping in style: 10 reasons why North Indians are just as excited for Durga Puja(Pexels)

During these days, it’s not just about devotion but also about dressing up, socialising, and shining under the festive lights. Here are the top 10 reasons why North Indians are equally excited for Durga Puja:

1. Pandals that double as fashion runways

The elaborate pandals combine festivities and beautiful ethnic fashion. North Indians use pandal-hopping as their chance to show off festive fits, from handloom sarees to chic Indo-western looks.

Style tip: Pair a traditional Banarasi saree with quirky oxidised jewellery for that perfect mix of North and East.

2. Dressing up for nine nights

Just like Navratri, Durga Puja gives North Indians a reason to experiment with different looks every single evening. From elegant kurtas to statement lehengas, the festival becomes a nine-day fashion marathon.

Style tip: Mix it up, try sarees one night, flowy anarkalis the next, and fusion wear on casual pandal evenings.

3. Street food and stylish selfies

Food is an essential part of Pujo, but so are the selfies taken while enjoying it. For North Indians, half the fun is in flaunting their festive attire while munching on rolls, chaat, or mishti doi.

Style tip: Keep your outfits comfortable but chic palazzo sets or maxi dresses work well for food-filled nights.

4. Dhunuchi naach = fashion + energy

The iconic Dhunuchi dance is a breathtakingly-beautiful ritual and also a chance to twirl in flowy outfits that look great in pictures. North Indians love blending into the moment while flaunting their best festive silhouettes.

Style tip: Opt for lightweight fabrics like chiffon or georgette that flow beautifully as you dance.

5. Cultural nights in ethnic glam

From plays to music performances, cultural evenings are also about fashion spotting. North Indians love turning up in their best traditional looks to match the grandeur of the stage.

Style tip: A classic silk kurta or a zari-bordered saree always looks sophisticated for such nights.

6. Shopping sprees before Pujo

Markets in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kanpur come alive with Pujo shopping. New outfits, jewellery, juttis, it’s the perfect excuse for North Indians to refresh their festive wardrobe.

Style tip: Don’t forget statement accessories like embroidered potlis or colourful bangles to elevate simple looks.

7. Socia media-worthy pandal looks

Every corner of a Pujo pandal is socia media-worthy, and North Indians know it. Dressing up for the ‘gram becomes just as important as soaking in the festive spirit.

Style tip: Bold stripes, sequins, or mirror-work add instant drama to your Pujo photos.

8. The festive season kick-off

Durga Puja in the North feels like the glamorous prelude to Diwali. People love experimenting with outfits now to set the tone for the bigger celebrations ahead.

Style tip: Invest in versatile pieces like a sharara or dupatta set, you can reuse for Diwali too.

9. Community bonding in style

Pujo pandals are all about community, and North Indians enjoy dressing to impress while mingling with neighbours, colleagues, and friends.

Style tip: Go for easy, breezy cottons during daytime events to stay stylish yet comfortable.

10. Visarjan day festivities

Even the emotional immersion day and Sindoor Khela sees North Indians dressing in white and red, blending tradition with personal style. It’s fashion with meaning.

Style tip: A white kurta with red dupatta or saree with red borders is a timeless look.

For North Indians, Durga Puja is a grand celebration of food, music, community, and of course dressing up. From pandal-hopping looks to cultural night glam, each moment is an opportunity to showcase style while soaking in tradition.

