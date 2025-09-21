Navratri 2025 bhog list: What to offer to 9 avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri 2025: Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrates the divine feminine in her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each day is devoted to a different avatar, and devotees offer a specific bhog (sacred offering) to seek blessings for health, prosperity and spiritual well-being. From health and happiness to wisdom and spiritual growth, these sacred offerings are a way to seek the Goddess’ blessings across nine auspicious days.(Pexel)

Also Read | Navratri 2025 day wise meal plan for delicious and healthy Navratri fasting during 9 day festival of Shardiya Navratri

The nine avatars worshipped during Navratri are: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each avatar has a corresponding bhog, believed to invoke her special blessings.

Day-wise Navratri bhog guide

Day 1 – Maa Shailputri:

Devotees worship Maa Shailputri and offer pure desi ghee as bhog. The Goddess’ blessings are believed to grant a disease-free life.

Day 2 – Maa Brahmacharini:

On the second day, sugar is offered to the Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolising longevity and a fulfilling life. Her blessings ensure a long life, preventing untimely demise.

Day 3 – Maa Chandraghanta:

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day three, with milk-based desserts like kheer offered as bhog, representing happiness and relief from suffering.

Day 4 – Maa Kushmanda:

Devotees offer malpua, a milk-and-flour based sweet dish, to Maa Kushmanda, invoking blessings for enhanced intellect and better decision-making abilities.

Day 5 – Maa Skandamata:

On the fifth day, banana is presented as bhog to Maa Skandamata, symbolising good health and prosperity.

Day 6 – Maa Katyayani:

Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani on the sixth day, and Her blessings offer harmony and peace in life.

Day 7 – Maa Kalaratri:

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped with jaggery as bhog, and Her blessings are believed to protect devotees from evil and grant inner strength.

Day 8 – Maa Mahagauri:

On the eighth day, coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri, symbolising new beginnings. Kanya Puja is also traditionally performed on this day.

Day 9 – Maa Siddhidatri:

Navratri concludes on the ninth day and Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day, with sesame seeds (tils) offered as bhog. As the Goddess of Siddhis, she is believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes.

Also Read | Navratri 2025: Complete list of 9 colours, their significance and goddess to worship on each day of the festival

Significance of offering bhog during Navratri

Fasting and offering bhog during Navratri is a form of devotion that is believed to bring multiple spiritual and auspicious benefits. Each day’s offering corresponds to a different avatar of Goddess Durga, and presenting it with sincerity invites her divine grace and auspicious blessings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.