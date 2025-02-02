Basant Panchami 2025: From Malpua to Meethe Chawal, 3 mouthwatering traditional recipes to satiate your sweet tooth

Kuchh meetha ho jaaye? This is a question on most minds during the festive season. Well, today on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, we have 3 easy to make recipes of traditional delicacies that will surely satiate your sweet tooth, making the vibrant festival even more wholesome. Basant Panchami delicacies

Meethe Chawal

Also known as Kesar Pulao, Meethe Chawal are cooked in almost every desi household on Basant Panchami. The saffron-infused rice, which is as vibrant as the festival today, is not only delicious but also symbolises positivity and prosperity. Here’s a recipe by Hebbars Kitchen that you must try

Ingredients: 1/4 cup ghee or clarified butter, 8 cashew halves, 5 chopped almonds, 2 teaspoons raisins, 2 teaspoons dry coconut, 2 pods cardamom, 4 cloves, 1 cup water, 1/4 teaspoon saffron, 1/4 teaspoon orange food colour (if required), 1/2 cup basmati rice, 1/2 cup sugar

Method: Begin by heating up 2 tablespoons of ghee in a large kadhai. Roast the cashews, almonds, raisins and dry coconut on low flame till golden brown. Keep aside. Now take the remaining ghee and add cardamom, cloves, water, saffron and food colouring mixing it well. To this, add the rice after soaking it in water for 30 minutes. Stir before covering the kadhai and cook it on medium flame for 10 minutes. Now add sugar, 2 tablespoons of ghee, roasted dry fruits and mix gently till the sugar dissolves. Cover and let it simmer for 5 minutes, but keep checking in and stirring. Your dish is ready! Garnish with chopped nuts and serve hot

Malpua

Traditional Indian pancakes, Malpua are considered the perfect bhog to offer to Goddess Saraswati today. Interestingly, Malpua is the oldest dessert of our country, which was even mentioned 3000 years ago in the ancient Rigveda. Today, pay tribute to your roots with this yummy recipe by Swasthi

Ingredients: 1 and 1/4 cup all purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon powdered cardamom, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1 and 1/2 cup milk, 3-4 tablespoons ghee, 3 tablespoons milk powder. For the sugar syrup you need 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method: Let’s begin with the batter of the Malpua by taking the milk in a mixing bowl along with the milk powder. To this add flour, fennel seeds and cardamom. Your batter should not be too thick or runny. Keep it aside and now let’s move on to make the sugar syrup. Dissolve sugar in water in a pot on medium flame and boil it until it turns sticky. Now that the sugar syrup is ready, heat ghee to fry your Malpua. Pour 2-3 tablespoons of the batter and allow it to fry till golden. Flip it to the other side as well. When it’s ready, remove the Malpua and add it to the syrup, soaking it for 10 minutes. Serve it on its own or with rabdi!

Kesari Halwa

Who doesn’t love halwa! Well, the colour of Kesari Halwa makes the dish special today— it is symbolic of the knowledge that we receive from Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. Here’s how to make it with Dassana's Veg Recipes

Ingredients: 6 tablespoons ghee, 3 to 4 tablespoons cashews, 1 tablespoon raisins, 1 cup rava (sooji or semolina), 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder. For sugar syrup take 3/4 to 1 cup sugar or as add required, 2 and 1/2 cups water or milk, 20 to 30 saffron strands

Method: In a large kadhai, take ghee and let it melt in medium-low flame. Fry the cashews till golden, remove and keep aside. Now add the raisin to the ghee and repeat, making sure they are plump. Keep it aside with the cashews. Now reduce heat to low and add rava to the ghee, roasting it till the ghee separates and the colour of the rava changes. This will take you around 10 minutes. On another stove, take sugar in a saucepan and add saffron strands along with water. Heat it on medium-high flame till the sugar solution comes to a boil. Pour the sugar solution to the rava, stir well on low-medium flame and avoid lumps. Do so till the mixture thickens and then add the fried cashews, raisins and cardamom powder. When the rava has absorbed all the water, turn off the heat and cover the pan for 5 minutes. Serve hot!