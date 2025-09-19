Navratri 2025: Fasting rules to follow, what to eat and avoid during the 9-day festival of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is just around the corner, and devotees of Maa Durga are preparing to celebrate the nine-day festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. This year, it will be observed from Pratipada to Navami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha, falling between September 22 and October 2. During this period, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine forms, known as the Navadurgas. (Also read: Navratri 2025 calendar: When is Shardiya Navratri? Know correct dates and auspicious colours of all 9 days of festival ) Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, honouring Maa Durga's nine forms. (Shutterstock)

Fasting is a significant part of the festival. Across the country, many devotees observe day-long fasts throughout Navratri, while some follow the tradition of "jodas," fasting on two days out of the nine. Regardless of whether one is fasting, devotees are advised to follow certain dos and don'ts during this auspicious period.

Rules to follow during Navratri fasting

Navratri fasting is not just about abstaining from certain foods, it also involves lifestyle practices and guidelines:

Avoid strict fasting if you are a small child, elderly, pregnant, or nursing.

Skip regular salt, meat, eggs, onions, and garlic; use rock salt (sendha namak) instead.

Stay away from alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs.

Stay hydrated with water, milk, and fresh fruit juices.

Wake up early, take a bath, wear fresh clothes, and offer prayers to Maa Durga.

Fasting is a key part of Navratri, with many observing day-long fasts or fasting on two specific days. (istockphoto)

Black clothing is considered inauspicious during this period.

Avoid haircuts, nail treatments, or shaving.

Both men and women can observe the fast; if nine days is difficult, fasting for a few days is acceptable.

Evening meals should be sattvic, fruits, milk, and juices are suitable for daytime consumption.

Charity and helping others are encouraged.

On Ashtami and Navami, Kanya Pujan is performed, where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Foods you can eat during Navratri

1. Flours: Buckwheat, rajgira, and water chestnut flour for rotis, puris, and other dishes.

2. Sabudana: Sago is used to make khichdi, vadas, and kheer.

3. Fruits and Dairy: Fresh fruits, milk, yoghurt, and homemade juices.

4. Vegetables: Gourd, potato, spinach, tomato, and capsicum.

5. Rock salt: Use instead of regular salt.

6. Samak eice: Also called Varai or Barnyard Millet, a substitute for regular rice.

Foods to avoid during Navratri

1. Wheat, rice, and their products

2. Pulses and beans

3. Onion and garlic

4. Meat, fish, and eggs

5. Alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs

6. Packed or canned foods