Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami on April 5; know Kanya Pujan timing, tithi, shubh muhurat and more
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami on Chaitra Navratri will fall on April 5, with Hindu devotees marking the ritual of Kanya Pujan.
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 this year. Hindu devotees celebrate the nine-day festival with pomp. They worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - collectively known as Navdurgas. The eighth and ninth days of Chaitra Navratri are extra special because they are marked as Ashtami and Navami. While Ram Navami marks the end of Chaitra Navratri, Chaitra Durga Ashtami also holds significance. Here's all you need to know about the day.
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Kanya Pujan timings
Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami on April 5. On Ashtami Tithi, people pray to Goddess Mahagauri, celebrate Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja, and perform the legendary Sandhi Puja. Here are the auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:
Muhurta Time: 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM
Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 AM to 05:21 AM
Morning Muhurta: 04:58 AM to 06:07 AM
Kanya Pujan on Ram Navami will be on April 6.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:50 PM
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Tithi and shubh muhurat
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 8:12 PM on April 4, 2025
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 7:26 PM on April 5, 2025
Sandhi Puja begins at 7:02 PM
Sandhi Puja ends at 7:50 PM
(Source: Drik Panchang)
Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Kanya Pujan significance
During the auspicious celebrations of Chaitra Navratri, Kanya Pujan is marked as one of the most significant and auspicious rituals. Also known as Kumari Puja, on this day, devotees of Maa Durga worship young girls aged 1 to 10, who are honoured as embodiments of the Goddess. This practice holds great significance during Chaitra Navratri, as it is believed worshipping young girls will bring the divine blessings of Maa Durga to the devotees.
