Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami on April 5; know Kanya Pujan timing, tithi, shubh muhurat and more

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 04, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami on Chaitra Navratri will fall on April 5, with Hindu devotees marking the ritual of Kanya Pujan. 

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 this year. Hindu devotees celebrate the nine-day festival with pomp. They worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - collectively known as Navdurgas. The eighth and ninth days of Chaitra Navratri are extra special because they are marked as Ashtami and Navami. While Ram Navami marks the end of Chaitra Navratri, Chaitra Durga Ashtami also holds significance. Here's all you need to know about the day.

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: This year, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on April 5. (Image by Canva)

Also Read | Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: 50+ Ashtami wishes, images, messages, status, greetings to share with loved ones

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Kanya Pujan timings

Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami on April 5. On Ashtami Tithi, people pray to Goddess Mahagauri, celebrate Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja, and perform the legendary Sandhi Puja. Here are the auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:

Muhurta Time: 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 AM to 05:21 AM

Morning Muhurta: 04:58 AM to 06:07 AM

Kanya Pujan on Ram Navami will be on April 6.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:50 PM

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Tithi and shubh muhurat

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 8:12 PM on April 4, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 7:26 PM on April 5, 2025

Sandhi Puja begins at 7:02 PM

Sandhi Puja ends at 7:50 PM

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Kanya Pujan significance

During the auspicious celebrations of Chaitra Navratri, Kanya Pujan is marked as one of the most significant and auspicious rituals. Also known as Kumari Puja, on this day, devotees of Maa Durga worship young girls aged 1 to 10, who are honoured as embodiments of the Goddess. This practice holds great significance during Chaitra Navratri, as it is believed worshipping young girls will bring the divine blessings of Maa Durga to the devotees.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
