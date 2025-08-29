Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says ‘modaks are already healthy,’ urges people not to swap jaggery with stevia

Ganesh Chaturthi 025 is finally here, and along with the joy of welcoming Bappa, it's also the season to indulge in the sweetness of everyone's favourite festive treat, modaks. The aroma of fresh steamed or fried modaks fills every home, making celebrations even more special. But if you're a fitness enthusiast who worries about piling on extra calories during this time, here's some good news – you don't have to hold back. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar defends traditional modaks against fad diets.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor, reveals why modaks aren't just delicious but also healthy.

Why traditional modaks are actually healthy

In her Augsut 29 Instagram post, Rujuta, who is known for bringing back the focus on traditional Indian foods, had a refreshing take on modaks. She reminded everyone that the festive sweet does not need to be ‘reinvented’ to be called healthy. "Modaks are already healthy," she wrote, making it clear that their nutritional value comes from the very ingredients our grandmothers have always used.

What's problem with so-called ‘healthy’ swaps

She further explained how the so-called ‘healthy’ substitutes often do more harm than good. "They don't get healthier because you replaced jaggery with stevia, rice flour with ragi, or mixed coconut with cocoa chips and moringa," Rujuta said, pointing out that these swaps are more about trends than actual health benefits. According to her, not only do such alternatives alter the authentic taste of modaks, but they also make the sweet unnecessarily complicated.

Ending on a sharp note, she added, "They only get pricier and yucky." With this, Rujuta reminded her followers that true health lies in embracing our time-tested recipes and enjoying festive foods in moderation rather than running after expensive, fad-driven versions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.