If you are looking for a nutrient-dense snack that provides essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants amid festive delicacies, try Anjeer and Badam Roll - a versatile dessert that is often served after meals or as part of a festive spread and is the perfect healthier alternative to traditional sweets. Vegans can cheer up as this dessert is not only suitable for people with specific dietary preferences and those who are conscious of their sugar intake but also for individuals with gluten sensitivities as Anjeer and Badam Roll is a gluten-free dessert. This Anjeer and Badam Roll recipe is the perfect festive treat—You won’t believe how easy it is (Photo by Stahl)

Check out its recipe below to whip up Anjeer and Badam Roll and enjoy it during a festival or as an everyday treat as this fusion dessert offers the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Serves 2:

Ingredients For the Inner Almond Log:

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup jaggery, grated

2 tablespoons milk powder

2-3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped cashews

1 teaspoon ghee

Kadhai

Ingredients For the Outer Fig Layer:

1 1/2 cups dried figs, chopped

1 teaspoon ghee

Ingredients For Coating:

2 tablespoons poppy (Khus) seeds (optional, for coating)

Method to Prepare the Inner Almond Log:

In a kadai, add jaggery and cook on low heat until it melts completely.

Add the almond flour, milk powder, chopped almonds, cashews and ghee to the melted jaggery.

Pour in 2-3 tablespoons of milk and cook the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously, until it forms a soft, slightly sticky dough that comes together.

Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Shape it into a log, about 6-8 inches long, and set aside to cool completely.

Method to Prepare the Outer Fig Layer:

In the same kadai, add the chopped figs and ghee.

Cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until the figs soften and most of the moisture evaporates, forming a soft, pliable dough. This should take around 8-10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let the fig mixture cool completely.

Method to Assemble the Anjeer and Badam Roll:

Once cooled, place the fig dough between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and roll it out evenly into a rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick.

Place the almond log at one end of the rolled fig layer.

Gently roll the fig layer over the almond log, pressing lightly to encase the almond mixture completely. Seal the edges well to ensure the filling stays intact.

Let the roll set at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes.

Method to Finish and Serve:

Roll the log in poppy seeds to coat the outside, adding a lovely texture.

Slice the roll into 1/2-inch thick rounds and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Nehal Karkera)

Benefits:

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Jaggery or gur is a natural sweetener packed with essential minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. It acts as a cleansing agent for the body, aids in detoxification, boosts immunity, provides instant energy and helps in relieving cough and cold symptoms.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

There is scientific evidence that figs have been used as a stimulant since the ancient Greeks as figs contain plenty of iron, which is important for egg and ovulation.