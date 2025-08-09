Raksha Bandhan 2025: Had sweets with silver coating? Nutritionist shares 5 festive sweets that are harmful

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unconditional bond between siblings; a day that symbolises mutual protection, love, and lifelong support. Traditionally, the sister ties a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother showers her with love, gifts, and affection. Also read | Jalebi and samosa make to the health alert list: Cardiologist shares how top 5 Indian sweets are affecting heart health Rakshabandhan 2025: We should be mindful about the festive sweets and the long-term effects they can have on health. (Pexels)

Like many Indian festivals, Raksha Bandhan is filled with joy, family gatherings, delicious food, and irresistible sweets. While it’s important to cherish the occasion and indulge in the festive spirit, it’s equally important to be mindful of festive treats and the long-term impact they can have on our health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ms Deepti Khatuja, head clinical nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurgaon said, “While celebrations often involve indulging in sweet treats, excessive consumption of certain festive sweets can negatively impact gut health. Here are 5 categories of festive sweets, particularly those common in India, that should be consumed in moderation due to their potential harm to the gut.”

1. Milk-based sweets (e.g., gulab jamun, rasgulla, barfi):

These sweets harm the gut. They are high in sugar, leading to an overgrowth of harmful bacteria and a decrease in beneficial ones (dysbiosis). These sweets can increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections if milk is adulterated or improperly stored. High sugar content can cause inflammation in the gut lining. Excess sugar can also lead to symptoms like bloating, gas, and diarrhea, especially for those with sensitive digestive systems or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Also read | Gulab jamun, barfi or laddoo: Which Diwali sweet is bad news for weight-watchers, which one is relatively safer?

2. Deep-fried sweets (e.g., jalebi, gulab jamun, balushahi)

These sweets are high in unhealthy fats, which can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria and promote inflammation. They can slow down digestion and cause discomfort, bloating, and gas. They can also promote the translocation of microbial substances to the bloodstream, activating inflammatory pathways and leading to liver and systemic inflammation.

Jalebis can slow digestion and cause bloating.(Pexels)

3. Sweets with artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners like saccharin and sucralose can alter gut microbiota composition and potentially affect glucose tolerance. These sweets can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria, potentially leading to inflammation and gut dysbiosis. Excessive consumption may lead to symptoms like bloating and diarrhea.

4. Sweets with silver coating (varq)

These sweets contain synthetic dyes and potentially aluminum foil if not genuine silver, leading to concerns about heavy metal consumption and potential disruption to the gut microbiome. Also read | Are artificial sweeteners safe? 10 foods that may be secretly damaging your gut microbiome even if they seem harmless

5. Sweets high in refined flour and sugar (e.g., pastries, biscuits)

Refined sugars can directly alter the composition and functionality of the gut microbiota. This imbalance can compromise the integrity of the intestinal barrier, reducing its ability to absorb nutrients and perform immune functions. These sweets can cause bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort, and may also contribute to chronic inflammation throughout the body.

General harm caused by high sugar intake:

• Disrupts gut microbiome balance: Sugar promotes the growth of harmful bacteria and suppresses beneficial ones, leading to an imbalance known as dysbiosis.

• Increases gut inflammation: High sugar diets can stimulate pro-inflammatory microbes and compromise the gut lining.

• Contributes to leaky gut: Can increase intestinal permeability, allowing toxins and undigested food particles to enter the bloodstream.

• Aggravates IBS symptoms: Certain sugars, like fructose and lactose, can worsen symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), including bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

• Impacts blood sugar regulation: Affects the gut microbiome's ability to regulate blood sugar, potentially contributing to diabetes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.