Gulab jamun, barfi or laddoo: Which Diwali sweet is bad news for weight-watchers, which one is relatively safer?

We cannot think of Diwali without kaju katli and gulab jamun. Gorging on our favourite sweets while being completely guilt-free about missing on our strict diets is what makes festivals fun. But when it comes to sugar calories and unhealthy fats, we should be aware which sweet is doing most harm to the body. “Gulab Jamun are usually stuffed with so many calories, unhealthy fats, and sugar as they have been fried deep in sugar syrup," said Dr. Shivam Sharma.(Unsplash)

YouTuber Rohan Seghal is currently on a spree of tasting various Diwali-special food items and finding the way they impact his blood sugar levels. Two days back, the influencer shared a reel on his Instagram profile and declared boondi laddoo as one of the safest sweets that can be consumed. In the video, Rohan glucose monitor demonstrated 36 mg increase in his blood sugar levels after a few hours, but it came down to normal within one and half hours. Rohan Sehgal added that suji ka halwa and kheer are at the top of influencing blood sugar spikes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Head of Department & Consultant, Department-Internal Medicine & Diabetology, SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, noted down the safest food items that can be consumed during Diwali.

Least harmful food items to consume this Diwali:

Dry fruits and nuts: Nuts such as almond, walnut, cashew, raisin and dates are high in fiber, protein and fats, and can also improve blood sugar levels.

Dry fruits and nuts are healthy.(Freepik)

Dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher): Dark chocolate, especially the dark variety made with 70% or above cocoa is rich in antioxidants and can increase insulin sensitivity.

Dark chocolates are loaded with antioxidants.(Unsplash)

Fruit-based sweets: Sweets made of fruits such as apple, pear or berry are fresh and natural. They contain added sugar, but their fiber content helps in improving blood sugar levels.

Fruit-based sweets are natural and fresh.(Pexels)

What about Diwali sweets?

Ladoo (besan, moong dal, etc.): They are tasty and quite common but they are composed of calories and sugar. Try not to eat too much.

Laddoos contain lot of sugar.

Barfi (milk-based): Milk-based barfis are loaded with calories and sugar, and should be mindfully consumed to avoid blood sugar spikes.

Kaju Katli are loaded with calories and sugar,(Instagram/@explorewithpranavnair)

Jalebi: High levels of calories and unhealthy fats make jalebis suitable only for rare consumption.

Jalebis are suitable for rare consumption only.(HT File)

Gulab jamun is a strict no-no

“Gulab Jamun are usually stuffed with so many calories, unhealthy fats, and sugar as they have been fried deep in sugar syrup. It is advisable to steer clear of them completely,” added Dr. Shivam Sharma.

Its best to avoid gulab jamun completely.(Pinterest)

How to improve blood sugar levels while enjoying?

Dr. Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Diwali sweets, while delicious, are high in sugar and calories, which can impact blood sugar levels, especially in people with diabetes or metabolic conditions. Limiting portion sizes and opting for sweets with nuts or minimal sugar, balancing intake with fiber-rich foods, can help manage sugar levels during festive indulgences.”

