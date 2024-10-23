Diwali 2024: Celebrate with your loved ones with these healthy gift ideas

Diwali 2024: That special time of the year is here. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People, on the day of Diwali, give gifts to their loved ones. As we gear up to celebrate the special day on October 31, here are a few healthy gift ideas to make the day brighter for your loved ones. A woman colours earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival, in Amritsar, Tuesday.(PTI)

Fruit basket:

Fruit basket(Unsplash)

When we think of festivities, we also think of overindulging in fried food items, sweets and other delicacies. However, while we leave no stone unturned to celebrate the festivals, we should be conscious of our health as well. Gifting an all-natural fruit basket to the ones we love will help them indulge in their favourite fruits, all while ensuring that they are in the best of health throughout the festival.

Nuts and dry fruits:

Nuts and dried fruits(Unsplash)

Nuts and dried fruit items are loaded with nutritional benefits. Giving your loved ones a basket of nuts and dried fruits will ensure that they have something healthy to munch on throughout the day.

Assortment of potted herbs:

Potted herbs(Unsplash)

Instead of gifting clothes or sweets to your loved ones this Diwali, gift them an assortment of beneficial herbs that they can keep in their balcony or terrace, and use when they cook, or as garnish on their salads.

Spa sessions:

Spa session voucher(Unsplash)

Everyone loves a little me-time, and when it comes to festivals, we should do everything to pamper our near and dear ones. A voucher for a spa session can help them relax and become happier.

A gym membership:

Gym membership(Unsplash)

Do you also have loved ones who keep complaining of becoming lazy or overweight? We have the perfect gift idea – gift them a gym membership to motivate them to get into shape.

