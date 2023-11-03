Diwali gifts 2023: 5 thoughtful and eco-friendly Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts and the planet

Diwali, India's biggest Hindu festival, is just around the corner and people are already busy with the festivities, from cleaning their homes to buying new clothes and jewellery. This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, November 12. The day celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair and good over evil. On Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, cook delicious meals and other delicacies, draw rangoli, decorate their homes with diyas, candles and flowers, visit friends and family, wear new traditional clothes and much more. Diwali gifts 2023: 5 thoughtful and eco-friendly Deepawali gift ideas (Freepik)

One of the most important traditions of Diwali is exchanging gifts with your loved ones. While traditional gifts still have their appeal, people are becoming increasingly aware of the need to make eco-friendly choices in this day and age of environmental responsibility. With the festive season fast approaching, people are becoming more eco-conscious and are taking steps to ensure that this Diwali is as joyous for the environment as it is for them. If you're confused about what to get that's unique, useful and environmentally friendly, don't worry, we've got some amazing gift ideas. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Diwali 2023 date and time: When is Deepavali? Know shubh muhurat and everything about the 5-day Festival of Lights )

Eco-friendly Diwali gift ideas

1. Reusable diyas

Reusable diyas are a considerate and environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional clay oil lamps used on Diwali. Designed to be used year after year, these diya solutions help reduce waste and promote sustainability. They are usually made from durable, weather-resistant materials such as clay or metal. The market offers a wide range of options, from different colours to designs. Choose the ones you like, wrap them and your eco-friendly gift is ready to give.

2. Delectable sweets box

If carefully wrapped, a delicious box of sweets can make a sustainable Diwali gift. Choose a sweet box made of recyclable or biodegradable materials and fill it with handmade, locally sourced, artisanal sweets that are free of preservatives. As well as treating your loved ones to delicious treats, you can promote a responsible approach to Diwali by supporting eco-conscious and sustainable sweets suppliers.

3. DIY handmade crafts

DIY handicrafts make thoughtful and eco-friendly Diwali gifts, allowing you to express your creativity and care for the environment. From upcycled candle holders to hand-painted reusable tote bags, these personalised creations not only add a unique touch to your gift but also promote sustainability by reusing materials and reducing waste, making them a treasured and eco-conscious choice for the festival of lights.

4. Organic gift baskets

Organic gift baskets are a fantastic eco-friendly Diwali gift option. They can be customised with an assortment of organic and sustainable products such as organic snacks, herbal teas, handmade soaps, bamboo toothbrushes, reusable shopping bags and more. These thoughtfully curated baskets not only promote a healthy and eco-conscious lifestyle but also convey your best wishes for a sustainable and joyful Diwali celebration.

5. Plantable greeting cards

This Diwali, skip sending e-greeting cards and instead put some green vibes in your wishes. An eco-friendly and distinctive Diwali gift that combines sustainability and sincere wishes is plantable greeting cards. These unique cards come with seeds that the recipients can plant after the festival to create a beautiful arrangement of herbs or flowers. It's an eco-friendly and meaningful way to enjoy the festival of lights while preserving nature, which represents growth and prosperity.

