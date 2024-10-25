While jaggery is often touted as a healthier alternative to white sugar, it is important to understand that it is not always a panacea for healthier Diwali snacks or so some health experts opine. According to them, jaggery can be a healthier option in some cases but it is essential to consume it in moderation and consider your overall dietary needs. Diwali 2024 sweets alert: Jaggery might not be the healthy sugar swap. Try these 4 healthier alternatives instead (Photo by Organic Facts)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, elaborated -

1. Similarities and differences between sugar and jaggery:

Nutrient Content: Both jaggery and white sugar are primarily sucrose. However, jaggery contains trace amounts of minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium.

Glycemic Index: The glycemic index (GI) of jaggery can vary depending on its processing. While it might be slightly lower than white sugar, it's still a significant source of carbohydrates.

Natural vs. Refined: Jaggery is often marketed as a natural sweetener, while white sugar is refined. However, both are processed to extract sucrose.

You may have seen influencers recommending jaggery as a sugar replacement for tea. Ayurvedically, this combination increases pitta and kapha. (Freepik)

2. Why jaggery is not always a healthier choice:

Caloric Content: Both jaggery and white sugar are high in calories. Substituting one for the other doesn't significantly reduce the calorie intake from sweets.

Moderation is Key: Regardless of whether you use jaggery or white sugar, excessive consumption of sweets can contribute to weight gain, dental problems, and other health issues.

Individual Needs: People with diabetes or other health conditions may need to limit their intake of both jaggery and white sugar.

Move over jaggery and sugar. Try these healthier sweeteners instead for your diet(Twitter/RX365in/FitBharat)

3. Healthier alternatives for Diwali snacks:

Natural Sweeteners: Explore natural sweeteners like dates, honey, or maple syrup but use them in moderation.

Fruit-Based Snacks: Opt for fresh fruits, dried fruits, or fruit-based desserts.

Healthy Nuts and Seeds: Enjoy a variety of nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Homemade Treats: Prepare homemade snacks using whole grains, natural sweeteners, and healthy fats.

For a truly healthy Diwali, focus on a balanced diet, portion control and a variety of nutritious snacks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.