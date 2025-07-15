Jalebi and samosa make to the health alert list: Cardiologist shares how top 5 Indian sweets are affecting heart health

The Health Ministry has flagged popular Indian snacks like jalebis and samosas as part of a broader effort to tackle rising obesity rates in the country. It has directed central institutions, including AIIMS Nagpur, to display ‘oil and sugar boards’ to educate people about the health risks associated with excessive consumption of fried and sugary items. Also read | Cardiologist explains how harmful samosas, jalebis actually are after health ministry calls for cigarette like warning Sweets and deep-fried snacks are extremely unhealthy when consumed regularly.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Udgeath Dhir, senior director, cardio thoracic vascular surgery, Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon said, “Repeated consumption of certain traditional food items, especially sweets and deep-fried snacks, is contributing to a growing burden of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases."

Dr. Udgeath Dhir further explained how top 5 Indian sweets are affecting our health:

1. Jalebi

Deep-fried in refined oil and soaked in sugar syrup.

Health risk: Very high glycaemic load; leads to insulin spikes, visceral fat accumulation, and elevated triglycerides. Regular consumption promotes insulin resistance.

2. Gulab jamun

Made from khoya, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup.

Health risk: Rich in both saturated fats and sugars. Increases post-meal glucose levels and lipid abnormalities; linked to weight gain and fatty liver.

3. Ladoo (motichoor/besan)

Prepared with ghee, sugar, and gram flour.

Health risk: High in calories and saturated fats. Promotes LDL (bad cholesterol) buildup and lowers HDL (good cholesterol) if consumed frequently.

4. Kaju katli

Cashew-based sweet with sugar.

Health risk: Contains healthy fats but still calorie-dense. Excess intake adds to cholesterol issues and calorie overload, especially for sedentary individuals.

5. Ghewar

A syrup-drenched Rajasthani delicacy made with refined flour and deep-fried.

Health risk: High in trans and saturated fats. Repeated consumption can disrupt lipid profiles and accelerate plaque formation in arteries.

Dangers of having these sweets regularly:

These foods, especially when consumed as part of daily meals or during festive binges, are deeply problematic. Most of them are:

High in simple carbohydrates

Deep-fried in reused oils

Lacking in dietary fibre or protein

Excessively sugary and salty

"This combination is a metabolic disaster, fueling early-onset obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and premature cardiovascular diseases in younger populations," the cardiologist added.

