Cardiologist explains how harmful samosas, jalebis actually are after health ministry calls for cigarette like warning

In a move to combat the rising obesity crisis in India, the Health Ministry has urged all central institutions, including AIIMS Nagpur, to install ‘oil and sugar boards’ aimed at educating people on the health risks of consuming excessive junk food. This initiative brings popular treats like jalebi and samosas under scrutiny, as these deep-fried and sugar-laden snacks are known to have long-term health consequences. The message is clear: it’s time to consume such indulgences mindfully and in moderation.. Also read | Samosas, jalebis join cigarettes on health alert list, to carry warnings soon: Report Samosas contain trans fat.(Pexels)

Are samosas and jalebis harmful?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjat Chiwane, director, cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, said, “Samosa and jalebi are two foods that pose significant health risks when consumed regularly, primarily due to their high content of trans fats and refined sugars, two components that have been conclusively linked to cardiovascular disease by cardiologists worldwide.”

Samosas and trans-fat

“Samosas are deep-fried snacks often prepared using hydrogenated oils or oils that are reused multiple times, which significantly increases the presence of harmful trans fats. Trans fats are known to increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, commonly referred to as ‘bad cholesterol’, while simultaneously decreasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the ‘good cholesterol’ that helps clear arterial plaques. This imbalance accelerates the process of atherosclerosis, where arteries become narrowed and hardened due to the buildup of cholesterol and other substances on the artery walls, leading to heightened risks of coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes,” he said.

“Furthermore, trans fats contribute to systemic inflammation and endothelial dysfunction, which directly impairs the inner lining of blood vessels, reducing their ability to dilate properly and increasing blood pressure. The refined flour (maida) used in samosas is a simple carbohydrate that further spikes blood glucose levels, compounding the metabolic risks,” the cardiologist explained. Also read | Killer trans fats: How samosa and French Fries are damaging your heart; list of foods with trans fats you should skip

Jalebis can affect blood sugar levels.(Pexels)

Are jalebis harmful too?

Jalebis are loaded with sugar, which can be equally harmful, emphasised Dr Chiwane. He said, “Jalebi, a deep-fried dessert soaked in concentrated sugar syrup, is an example of a food extremely high in simple sugars with an exceptionally high glycemic load. Consuming such high levels of sugar causes rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin, promoting insulin resistance over time — a key driver of type 2 diabetes.”

He added, “Elevated sugar intake is also closely associated with increased triglyceride levels in the blood, which not only contributes to the development of fatty liver disease but also exacerbates dyslipidemia, a condition characterised by abnormal lipid levels that increase cardiovascular risk. Additionally, sugar consumption induces oxidative stress and chronic low-grade inflammation, both of which play a crucial role in damaging the vascular system and promoting hypertension and arterial stiffness.” Also read | Can you eat samosa on a diet? Nutritionist shares trick to enjoy your favourite food and still lose weight

What to do instead?

“A heart-healthy diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats like those from nuts and olive oil, and lean protein is recommended to maintain optimal heart function and reduce long-term cardiovascular risk. While an occasional indulgence may not cause immediate harm, regular consumption of samosa and jalebi can set the stage for chronic health issues that are largely preventable through dietary awareness and moderation,” the cardiologist said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.