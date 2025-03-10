Can you eat samosa on a diet? Nutritionist shares trick to enjoy your favourite food and still lose weight

In a February 28 episode of The Fat Kid Show Podcast, nutritionist Khyati Rupani shared a simple trick for people who find it it impossible to lose weight due to cravings. Instead of cutting out your favourite foods completely, just take three small bites, enjoy the taste, and stop before guilt kicks in, according to Khyati, who has lost 40 kg herself. Also read | Ram Kapoor, who lost 55 kilos, shares his diet and workout regimen: ‘I never took Ozempic’ The 3-bite rule encourages mindful eating, even when it comes to fried foods like samosas, to help you lose weight without completely avoiding your cravings. (Representative pictures: Freepik)

What are the benefits of the 3-bite rule?

The 3-bite rule promotes mindful eating, helping you develop a healthier relationship with food, while also losing weight. By limiting yourself to three bites, you're naturally controlling your portion sizes. Khyati said the 3-bite rule is all about enjoying your favourite foods in moderation, which can reduce feelings of guilt and deprivation. According to her, savouring each bite can increase the satisfaction and enjoyment of your food.

What is the 3-bite rule?

She said, “When you start (your weight loss journey), don't restrict anything beyond things that are real bad-bad. Cookies, biscuits and pastries are real bad-bad. They just attack your health, so that is a no-no. But we start with, 'Don't say no to a samosa'. Go ahead, have three bites, either way, if you eat one whole samosa you will feel guilty. Are you going to get happiness out of it? No! By the time the last bite is in, guilt will kick in. We have to make that (eating samosa or any other treat) an enjoyable thing. Have five bites, or 50 bites, the taste is the same.”

Khyati added, “Start by going for four bites, and stick to it. You are going to love yourself. After that, master the four-bite rule, then go and get the three-bite rule into the picture. Bite does not mean a tablespoon; bite is a teaspoon. If I like something, I will take two bites of it – if that is the rule you follow, you will be at peace, mentally. Your hormones will be a lot better.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.