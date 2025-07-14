Samosas, jalebis join cigarettes on health alert list, to carry warnings soon: Report

In a bid to combat rising obesity, the health ministry has ordered health warnings for deep-fried snacks like samosas and jalebis - akin to those on cigarette packs. The health ministry has instructed eateries serving deep-fried snacks to display health warnings(AI generated)

Central health institutions such as AIIMS Nagpur have been instructed to install vivid “oil and sugar boards” in cafeterias and public spaces, according to a report in the Times of India. These informational posters will highlight fat and sugar content in popular foods, effectively functioning like health warning labels on cigarettes

The initiative extends to high-calorie, deep-fried and sugar-loaded items - such as jalebis and samosas - which will be included in an official “health alert list”, the report adds.

Why the move matters

The move comes amid growing alarm over lifestyle diseases in India. Health experts point to sugar and trans fats as major contributors to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease

Projections suggest over 449 million Indians could be overweight or obese by 2050, pushing the country to become the world’s second-largest center of obesity.

Not a ban

The government though, clarified that this is not a ban. The campaign seeks to empower the public with information, and not outlaw traditional snacks,

This initiative dovetails with PM Modi’s “Fit India” movement, urging a 10 percent cut in oil use and healthier living choices