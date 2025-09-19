Chai lovers, take note: Nutritionist reveals simple trick to make tea healthier and more flavourful

For most Indian households, chai is more than just a beverage - it’s a ritual woven into daily life. From the comforting morning cup that signals the start of the day to the evening brew shared with family or friends, tea is cherished as both habit and tradition. While the recipe may vary from home to home, small tweaks in how we make chai can enhance not only its flavour but also its health benefits. This simple hack revealed by nutritionist Khushi Chhabra helps preserve more nutrients in chai. She reveals the health benefits.(Pexel)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, suggests covering your chai with a lid while brewing and has shared why it is more effective than you might think. In an Instagram video posted on September 18, the nutritionist explained that this simple step not only helps preserve the nutritional value of spices used in tea but also enhances flavour, locks in aroma, and makes the process more energy efficient. She emphasized that it is not a strict rule but this small change can go a long way in supporting overall health and well-being, and it hardly requires any added effort.

Preserves antioxidants

According to khushi, tea leaves are rich in polyphenols like catechins and flavonoids. She points out, “These are heat-sensitive and volatile and they escape with steam when chai is left uncovered. Covering helps retain them in your cup.”

Protects spice benefits

Covering your chai while brewing also preserves the nutrients from spices, preserving their benefits, which would otherwise evaporate. According to the nutritionist, “Ginger (gingerol), cardamom (cineole), clove (eugenol), cinnamon (cinnamaldehyde) - the spices we usually put in our chai, all release essential oils that give chai its aroma and digestive benefits. These volatile oils are easily lost in steam if not covered.”

Reduces tannins

Tannins are antioxidant compounds, excess consumption of which can cause gastrointestinal issues or problems with nutrient absorption. The nutritionist mentions, “Covering the tea while cooking reduces excess tannins which are not good for your body and gut! Open boiling increases oxidation, making tea darker, more bitter, and higher in tannins which can sometimes irritate the stomach and cause acidity.” Additionally, covering tea while brewing renders a smoother flavour.

Saves energy

Khushi says that this method of brewing tea is more energy efficient since covering your chai traps heat and speeds up the brewing process. This reduces gas or fuel use.

