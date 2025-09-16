Nutritionist reveals if drinking beetroot juice on an empty stomach is safe or not: Avoid it if you have gut issues

Beetroot juice has become a morning wellness trend, often praised for boosting stamina, improving blood flow, and giving skin that natural glow. But is it really safe to drink beetroot juice on an empty stomach? A nutritionist reveals the benefits, the risks, and why people with digestion problems may want to be cautious before making it part of their daily routine. Beetroot juice have benefits and side effects.(Adobe Stock)

"Beetroot juice is packed with vitamins (folate, vitamin-c, vitamin b-9), minerals( iron, magnesium, zinc) and antioxidants, making it a superfood which yields low calories. Beet juice is a rich source of nitrates which converts into nitric acid and supports blood flow in the body, ensuring adequate oxygen is reaching all organs," Rashi Chahal, Nutritionist, Fortis La Femme, tells Health Shots.

Can I drink beetroot juice on an empty stomach?

Beetroot juice is safe for consumption, but the timing and quantity can make a difference, according to nutrition experts. "Beetroot juice on an empty stomach is beneficial particularly when consumed 30 minutes before breakfast or before workout along with lemon juice. Beetroot juice consumed on an empty stomach will improve uptake of iron, vitamins, and antioxidants before competing foods impede absorption," adds Rashi Chahal.

Benefits and side effects of beetroot juice

The nutritionist also highlights some key health benefits of beetroot juice:

Beet juice helps in lowering blood pressure and homocysteine levels for patients with hypertension and cardiovascular conditions.

It enhances endurance as nitrates enhance oxygen and nutrient delivery to the muscles and helps curb fatigue in the post-recovery period after workout.

The fiber in beetroot juice supports gut function and regularity.

The benefits aside, there are some risks and side effects of beetroot juice when consumed in excess or if anyone has any underlying gut discomfort.

"The fibre present in the juice could also irritate the gut lining. It may cause bloating, give acid reflux, or calculi deposits like renal stones. High oxalate content in the juice can increase the risk of calcium oxalate stones, and when juice is consumed on an empty stomach, it also amplifies the absorption," explains Rashi Chahal.

The expert verdict: Beetroot juice when consumed on an empty stomach is safe and more beneficial, specifically when consumed before breakfast, but consumed only in moderate amounts.

"It offers advantages for lowering blood pressure, increasing circulation of blood in body, improves endurance, and also supports gut function which in turn supports hormone regulation and more. However if anyone is prone to digestive issues or have kidney stones, hypotension or are on any medication- they should consult before consuming or should mix it with other foods rather than having it by itself to ease its absorption," she adds.