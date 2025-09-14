Nutritionist shares the ultimate dal guide for maximum health benefits: Best time to eat, who should avoid, and more

For most Indian households, a steaming bowl of dal is more than just comfort food - it’s a daily staple rich in complex carbohydrates, plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. But did you know that the way you cook and eat dal can dramatically impact its health benefits? From the type of dal you choose to the timing, soaking, and spices you pair it with, small tweaks can make all the difference between a bloating trigger and a gut-friendly superfood. According to nutritionist Khushi Chhabra, dals do not cause bloating, but the way it is prepared and cooked makes all the difference.(Unsplash)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, is highlighting the nuances of consuming dal as part of every day diet - ranging from green moong, yellow moong, masoor to black urad dal. In a September 12 Instagram post, the nutritionist unveiled a complete guide to eating dals the right way, breaking down the best ways to consume it, the right and wrong timings, and who should avoid certain varieties. She also includes tips to make dals more digestible, adding a reminder: “Dals don’t cause bloating, the cooking method does. With the right soaking, spices, and timing, dals can be your healthiest comfort food!”

Arhar/Toor dal

Khushi advises soaking arhar dal for at least 1 hour before consuming, and recommends cooking it with turmeric and hing. It has a balanced protein to carbohydrate ratio and is safe for everyone, being easily digestible. It works well as a staple in daily diet and according to the nutritionist, the best time to consume is during lunch. She also mentions that it is the best dal to use for Sambhar or Rasam. According to Khushi, arhar dal should not be eaten raw or undercooked and she also recommends avoiding cooking in too much oil since that would cancel out the health benefits.

Green whole moong dal

Khushi highlights that the “best way to consume (is to) soak overnight, sprout for better digestibility and always cook well” and it is the best dal for “weight loss, diabetes (low GI), and elderly” people. She also mentions that it is the easiest to digest among whole dals and when consumed in sprouted form, it is known to reduce gas. However, the nutritionist cautions against consuming it if you suffer from acute diarrhea, loose motion or IBS. She also adds the best ways to consume - as chaat, dosa, chilka dal curry, and soup - and the best time to eat is for breakfast as sprouted moong, but it can also be consumed for lunch or dinner. Daily intake should be limited between half to one cup, as per your digestive capacity.

Urad dal

According to the nutritionist, urad dal needs to be soaked overnight, fermented and cooked with ginger or hing. It is a heavier dal to digest and can cause bloating in those with digestive issues, hence ginger or hing helps counteract the heaviness and improves digestibility. It can be eaten during lunch and for dinner in dosa form, but Khushi recommends avoiding it in gravy form for the latter. She adds that it is great for people looking to boost bone and joint strength, as well as stamina, but recommends avoiding, for those with gastric issues and the elderly. Khushi advises, “Eat max two to three times a week, not more than half a cup, cooked, in a day.”

Chana dal

Chana dal should be soaked for a minimum of two to three hours - overnight if possible - and cooking well before eating is a must. Khushi adds that it is “medium to heavy to digest and can cause bloating if undercooked - so be mindful while consuming.” It works best for diabetics and those aiming for weight management, due to its low GI and high fibre content. It is harder to digest, so Khushi recommends eating it for lunch, which gives the body enough time for digestion; she adds that the best ways to consume chana is in the form of chana dal lauki, dhokla and chilla. It should not be eaten without soaking because that causes gas. She also suggests, “avoid if you have gastritis and don’t give it in excess to kids below five years, as it can cause constipation!”

Yellow moong dal

Khushi says that it is the lightest and the most gut friendly dal and can be eaten by every one including children, the elderly and the sick, because it is easy on the stomach. It can be consumed any time of the day and is considered to be safe for every one, except for those who are allergic. It is best for post-illness recovery and can be consumed as dal tadka, soup, cheela and moong dal halwa. Moong dal should not be cooked with excess ghee or oil and daily intake must be limited to one cup a day, in cooked form.

Masoor dal

According to Khushi, “Always consume this dal after washing well and cook it lightly! (It is) light to digest but slightly more gas forming than moong dal.” It works best for weight management and women looking to boost their iron levels. It can be consumed for both lunch and dinner but regular consumption should be avoided for those with kidney stones. The nutritionist suggests limiting daily intake between half to one cup, and adds that it is excellent for quick cooking and soups.

Black urad dal

According to the nutritionist, this dal is great for strengthening bones and improving stamina. She adds that it is the heaviest dal “with high protein and fibre content, plus it has low digestibility” and should be avoided by “elderly, kids and people with IBS and weak digestion.” Khushi recommends soaking it for 10 to 12 hours and slow cooking until it is soft for best results, and the best time to consume it is for lunch - “avoid eating it for dinner as it is hard to digest,” she added. She advises to limit daily intake to once a week, not more than half a cup in cooked form.

Tips to reduce bloating

Khushi also added some extra tips that can help reduce bloating from dals.

Soaking for six to eight hours reduces phytic acid and oligosaccharides that cause gas.

Adding a pinch of hing (asafoetida) helps in reducing gas and indigestion.

Removing the white foam while boiling dal helps reduce gas - the foam contains gas forming compounds.

Adding ginger, ajwain or jeera while cooking dals can reduce heaviness and help with digestion.

Avoid mixing too many heavy legumes together.

Fermented recipes like idli, dosa and dhokla, are more gut friendly since fermentation pre-digests the proteins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.