Mindful eating on Alvida Jummah of Ramadan 2025: 10 tips to ensure you have a healthy Eid 2025 without digestive issues

Mindful eating is especially beneficial during Ramadan, when shifts in eating patterns can easily lead to overindulgence and digestive discomfort especially during the iftar parties and feasting on Alvida Jummah and the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, gave a breakdown of how to practice mindful eating during this time.

Talking about preventing overeating, she said, “After a long fast, it's natural to feel very hungry. However, rushing into a large meal can overwhelm the digestive system. Mindful eating helps you recognise your body's fullness cues, preventing you from overconsuming.”

To improve digestion, Dr Rajeshwari Panda advised, “Eating slowly and chewing thoroughly aids digestion, reducing the likelihood of bloating, indigestion and other digestive issues. This is particularly important after a prolonged period of fasting.”

You can follow the practice of mindful eating which will help slow down your eating pace. Try putting your fork down between bites, chewing thoroughly, and avoiding distractions while you eat.

As for enhancing spiritual connection, Dr Rajeshwari Panda opined, “Ramadan is a time for reflection and self-discipline. Mindful eating can enhance this spiritual connection by promoting a greater awareness of your body and your relationship with food.”

Practical tips for mindful eating

Break Your Fast Gradually: Start with dates and water to gently awaken your digestive system. Allow a short break before moving on to the main meal.

If you have been struggling with digestive discomforts like acidity, gas and bloating, slowing your pace might just be the key. By eating mindfully, you can also enjoy your food better compared to when you are eating mindlessly and just gobbling down your food. (Freepik)

Dietitian's recommendations:

Plan your meals in advance to ensure balanced and nutritious choices.

Be aware of emotional eating and find healthy ways to manage stress or other emotions.

If you experience persistent digestive issues, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian.

By practicing mindful eating, you can enhance your well-being as Ramadan ends and cultivate a healthier relationship with food as you gear up to indulge on Eid feast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.