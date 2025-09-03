AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares top 3 reasons for bloating, says ‘even healthy foods can trigger symptoms’

Bloating can be uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing, affecting your daily routine and overall digestion. Many people struggle to identify why it happens, as the causes are often overlooked or misunderstood. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared in his September 3 Instagram post the top 3 reasons for bloating and how to tackle them effectively. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 7 common mistakes people make while cooking in air fryer: ‘Always clean the tray and use…’ ) Dr. Sethi reveals key factors behind bloating and digestive discomfort.(Shutterstock)

1. Diet

Dr. Sethi explains that what you eat can play a huge role in bloating. “The biggest culprits are lactose, fructose, fructans, sorbitol, and other carbohydrates that your gut does not fully absorb. Even healthy foods can ferment in the digestive tract and trigger symptoms if you are sensitive,” he says. He emphasises that it’s not just “junk” foods, sometimes foods considered healthy can also lead to gas and discomfort depending on an individual’s gut sensitivity.

2. IBS or Functional Dyspepsia

According to Dr. Sethi, conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia mean your gut is more sensitive than usual. “The movement of your intestines is disordered, which can lead to gas getting trapped, belly distention, and bloating,” he explains. He also points out that these issues are often linked to changes in gut bacteria, meaning your digestive system may react more strongly to foods or stress than usual.

3. Constipation

Slow-moving bowels can also be a major factor in bloating. Dr. Sethi says, “Even if you are going once a day, if your colon moves slowly, food sits longer, leading to more fermentation, gas buildup, and bloating.” He adds that constipation can make the gut overly sensitive, contributing to the same problems seen in IBS, including gas trapping, belly distention, and alterations in gut bacteria.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.