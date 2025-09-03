Gastroenterologist shares top 14 vegetables that won't cause bloating or 'give you that gassy feeling': Radish, spinach

Dr Joseph Salhab is known on Instagram as The Stomach Doc. In a September 3 Instagram post, the gastroenterologist offered dietary advice for people who experience bloating from vegetables. He recommended a list of 'low-bloat veggies with fibre' that are typically easier to digest and less likely to cause stomach discomfort. Also read | Man who 'lost 35 kg naturally at home' shares top 6 vegetarian Indian salads to eat for flat belly and glowing skin Vegetables like carrots, radish, and spinach are lower in FODMAPs, making them potentially easier to digest for individuals with IBS or those experiencing bloating. (Instagram/ the stomach doc)

Best veggies for people who bloat easily

Dr Salhab's suggested options include a variety of veggies, such as carrots, potatoes, spinach, kale, and zucchini. In the video he posted, the gastroenterologist encouraged people to try these alternatives if they frequently avoid vegetables due to them triggering gas, cramping, and discomfort.

“If vegetables get you bloated, then here are some options you're going to want to try. You're going to want to save this for later. I'm a board-certified gastroenterologist… so, these vegetables are considered low FODMAP, which means they should generally be tolerated by people who bloat easily,” he said.

What to eat: Carrots, sweet potato, spinach, kale

Dr Salhab added, “And there are some of my favourite ones, too. They include things like carrots, red and white potatoes, sweet potato at about a half a cup, ginger root, spinach, arugula, romaine lettuce, kale, bok choy at about a half a cup, collard greens, oyster mushrooms, olives, radish and zucchini at about a half a cup. So, if you find yourself avoiding vegetables because they give you that gassy feeling, make sure you try some of these out. They pretty much go with any dish.”

Figure out what works best for you

In his caption, the doctor highlighted that there's no one-size-fits-all ‘safe list’ of foods, as everyone's gut reacts differently, and wrote: “One of the most common culprits behind bloating are foods and vegetables that are high in FODMAPs, which are certain fermentable carbohydrates that can be poorly absorbed in the gut and trigger gas, cramping, and discomfort. By contrast, the vegetables on this list are lower in these bloating-causing ingredients and are often better tolerated by people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). That said, there’s no universal ‘safe list’ — everyone’s gut is different, and it often takes a bit of trial and error to figure out what works best for you. Here are some options to try out as a starting point.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.